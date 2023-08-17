The Dobyns-Bennett and Farragut football teams have a lot in common.
Both teams are breaking in new quarterbacks. Both use a lot of run-pass-option. Both lost several starters to graduation. Both defenses return highly touted linebackers.
What better way to kick off the 103rd season of Dobyns-Bennett football?
“When I look at Farragut, they remind me of us,” D-B coach Joey Christian said of Friday night’s opponent. “What they do schematically, it’s just like looking in the mirror.”
Christian, entering his sixth year as the Tribe’s head coach, tabbed senior Will Hurd as the team’s starting quarterback. Hurd isn’t new to the offensive scheme, having caught a touchdown pass and accumulated 114 receiving yards his junior year. The only difference for Hurd is the position he’s playing.
“He understands the offense and what we’re asking,” Christian said. “We’re trusting him to make the right decisions.”
At least five of Hurd’s potential targets in the passing game are upperclassmen, led by senior Mason Kerkhoff in the slot and senior flanker Dusten Freeman. Junior Tylen Taylor and sophomore Tegan Begley are projected to line up wide, as could senior Amari Maddox. Look for juniors Rome Pruitt and Tray Windham as well. Pruitt and Kerkhoff combined for seven catches and 110 yards receiving last fall.
And don’t forget 6-foot-3 tight end Keldan Mullins, who should become more involved in D-B’s passing game.
The running back position is much more settled. Senior Brayden Simpson and junior Peyton Franklin counted 1,132 yards and 10 touchdowns between them in 2022.
Two seniors, Gavin Commerford and Maliki Starnes, along with junior Will Ford, anchor the Tribe’s offensive line.
Led by 28th-year coach Eddie Courtney, Farragut bases out of a four-man front defensively. Senior Matthew Purvis leads the Admirals’ defensive line, but Christian and the Indians can’t lose sight of Jack Alley, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior at linebacker. Alley, who’s committed to Air Force, made 107 tackles his junior year and matched Purvis with six for a loss.
D-B DEFENSE vs
. FARRAGUT OFFENSE
Admirals senior Cam Duncan takes the offense’s reins. And it’s no secret who his top target is. Landis Davila, a 6-3, 195-pound senior, has already committed to Virginia Tech baseball but received FCS football offers, including Chattanooga.
“He’ll go from first to third on a base hit, just a great kid with speed,” Christian said of Davila, who had 715 yards and seven touchdowns receiving last year.
Troy Lockhart returns for his senior year at running back after averaging 7.2 yards per carry in 2022.
Seven of D-B’s starters on defense are seniors, led by linebackers Branson Carswell and Kaden Kulbacki. Carswell, who made 99 stops and four sacks last year, is on track to become the Indians’ all-time leading tackler. Maddox, Cooper Martin and Nikolas McVey lead the defensive front with Jai Carnes at cornerback.
But senior Nigel Vidale is the Tribe’s only returning defensive back, having moved from corner to safety this season. Vidale made 23 tackles his junior year while matching Carswell and Carnes with one interception.
START THE SEASON RIGHT
The Indians have won four straight season openers and own a two-game winning streak over Farragut, most recently winning 56-35 at Knoxville in 2020. D-B is 2-1 against Farragut under Christian.
Kickoff in Knoxville is set for 7 p.m.