KINGSPORT — The continuous clock could not start early enough to provide much mercy for the William Blount football squad Friday night. By the time it was cranked up, the home team already held a 49-0 advantage.

Dobyns-Bennett intercepted a whopping five passes in the first half, returning three for touchdowns, and the Indians ran roughshod over the winless Governors for a 55-7 victory in Region 1-6A play at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos