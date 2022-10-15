KINGSPORT — The continuous clock could not start early enough to provide much mercy for the William Blount football squad Friday night. By the time it was cranked up, the home team already held a 49-0 advantage.
Dobyns-Bennett intercepted a whopping five passes in the first half, returning three for touchdowns, and the Indians ran roughshod over the winless Governors for a 55-7 victory in Region 1-6A play at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Tribe (7-1, 4-0) now enters the last leg of its regular season with a nonconference home game next week against Oak Ridge before traveling to Science Hill to play for the Region 1 championship on Oct. 28.
“It’s back-to-back rivalry games, which really kind of stinks at the end of the year to have those games back to back,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “The old-timers would historically say that Oak Ridge is a bigger rival than Johnson City, so it’ll be real exciting when the Wildcats come to town next week.”
William Blount, with 14 straight defeats and 15 consecutive losing seasons, simply couldn’t get out of the Model City fast enough.
Junior quarterback Brett Cortez had a miserable first half with the five interceptions, and the Governors were manhandled from the get-go.
Jonavan Gillespie returned two picks for scores, one of 41 yards to make it a 14-0 game and the other for 12 yards to up D-B’s advantage to 28-0 early in the second quarter. In between, Branson Carswell produced a 19-yard pick-6.
“The defense showed out offensively tonight,” Christian said. “We were able to get our hands on a lot of balls on the back end and it looked like we knew what to do with it when we got our hands on it as well.
“Our defense has been just lights out all year. We’ve been able to generate really good pressure on the quarterback typically with just our four down linemen, and that obviously had a bearing with all the interceptions tonight.”
Dakari Dixon and backup Jai’ Carnes also picked off passes for D-B.
Kicker Titan Thomas boomed six touchbacks on kickoffs to continually produce tough starting field position for the Governors (0-8, 0-4).
WHAT ABOUT THE OFFENSE?
The Tribe offense did pretty much what it wanted all evening, although D-B ran only 31 plays to William Blount’s 62.
The Indians finished with 383 total yards. The Govs produced 191.
Brayden Simpson led all rushers with 66 yards on just two carries, but it was his backfield mates who got into the end zone.
Peyton Franklin scored the game’s first touchdown on an 11-yard run. Andrew Myers added a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter and Hayden Jobe scored on a 17-yard blast just moments later.
The trio, along with Peyton Brooks and Kamarion Marshall, teamed to produce 133 of the Indians’ 210 rushing yards.
Starting quarterback Jake Carson and backup Noah Blankenship combined to hit on 8 of 12 passes for 173 yards and no interceptions.
Carson completed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Dixon, who caught four balls for 74 yards, to give D-B a 35-0 lead.
Blankenship connected with William Hurd for a 60-yard catch-and-run in the third period to end D-B’s scoring.
AVOIDING THE SHUTOUT
Down 55-0, William Blount got on the board midway through the second half on a slick play when a scrambling Cortez found Eli Walker for a 38-yard TD pass.
Cortez finished 5-of-14 passing for 108 yards and the five picks. Walker caught two passes for 81 yards, and running back Ayden Kline led the Govs’ ground game with 54 yards on 15 carries.