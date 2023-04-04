KINGSPORT — Brayden Simpson loves a good underdog story.
The Dobyns-Bennett junior hurdler has seemingly been living as the underdog since his track career began, but he’s going to be there when the spotlight is on him.
Simpson will be one of the featured athletes at the 43rd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics at Science Hill on April 28.
He’s the two-time defending champion in the 110-meter hurdles, winning both times when he was not the best seed.
“I do love a good underdog story, and I love leaving people with the dramatic effect of not knowing exactly who won,” he said. “There’s a little bit of intensity when there’s a build-up to the final result. It always brings a smile to my face when something like that happens.
PHOTO FINISHES
Simpson has cut it about as close as it gets the last two years in his wins at the Relays.
His freshman year when the meet was at D-B, he beat teammate Tylar Tesnear in a photo finish by three one-thousandths of a second.
Tesnear went on to win the 300s and received the Teddy Gaines award for “most outstanding” running events athlete.
“I really looked up to Tylar, and he was a really great partner to go against in practice,” Simpson said. “It was a little bit more exciting beating Tylar because he had been beating me all season, and to beat him by that small of a margin was crazy.”
Last year at Science Hill, Simpson edged out four-time Virginia indoor state champion Maddox Reynolds of Wise Central by one one-hundredth of a second to claim the gold medal.
Reynolds went on to win the 300s later in the meet and won the VHSL Class 2 outdoor crown in the 110s.
If Simpson wants to become a rare three-time event winner at the area’s oldest meet, he’s going to have to be consistent. There’s been 16 boys to win one event at least three times and only Volunteer’s Sam Barton has claimed at least three 110 hurdles titles.
The consistency is getting there, though, as Simpson has dipped under 15 seconds and gotten his 300s time down to 41 seconds already this season.
“It’s really all about consistency, and that’s the whole key to getting better,” Simpson said. “You’re never going to get everything down by just doing it once or twice. You have to do it all the time.
“It was such a relief to break 15 seconds last year during the AAU summer season because I had been right on it all of last outdoor season.”
HELP FOR FOOTBALL
If he’s not a fixture on the oval, Simpson is spending his time on the gridiron with the Tribe football team. He plays a variety of positions, including running back and defensive back.
Simpson’s speed was on display when he returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown against West Ridge on the opening play of the game.
“Track really helps with stamina and the speed aspect of football,” he said. “We would be doing conditioning, and I wouldn’t be nearly as tired as everyone else.”
The added bonus of doing hurdles also helps his flexibility.
“It most definitely helps with flexibility, too,” he said. “I don’t get hurt as often, and where I stretch a lot, I don’t have those little nagging injuries like others do.”
LEAVING A MARK
Simpson’s goals are lofty, but that should come as no surprise since he holds himself to a high standard.
D-B also has high standards for its hurdlers through the years with names like Ken “Scat” Springs, Randy Irvin and Jeremy Graves on the record boards and in the books as state champions.
Springs, who passed away last December, still holds the school record with his blistering 13.7 hand-time (13.94 converted) at the region meet in 1979. That is also tied for Northeast Tennessee’s all-time best mark with Greeneville’s Brock Moore from last year at the Volunteer Track Classic.
Springs also holds the Six Rivers Relays record of a hand-timed 14.0 from 1979. He won the meet twice but was beaten by Sullivan Central’s Steve Poe his junior season in a thrilling finish.
“I really want my name on that record board,” Simpson said. “I really want to get Scat Springs, but that will be really hard because that’s under 14 seconds. I have a long way to go, but that’s the kind of mark I want to leave.”