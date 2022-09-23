632539facc48a.image.jpg

Dobyns-Bennett’s Peyton Brooks goes in for a touchdown in the Indians’ 56-14 Region 1-6A win over West Ridge. Brooks, Brayden Simpson, Peyton Franklin and Hayden Jobe, the Tribe’s quartet of running backs, have accounted for 832 rushing yards and 13 TDs.

Two 5-0 teams meet for the game of the year so far in Northeast Tennessee football.

Dobyns-Bennett, the No. 5 team in the Class 6A poll, hosts Greeneville, the top-ranked Class 4A team, on Friday at 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

