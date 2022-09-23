Two 5-0 teams meet for the game of the year so far in Northeast Tennessee football.
Dobyns-Bennett, the No. 5 team in the Class 6A poll, hosts Greeneville, the top-ranked Class 4A team, on Friday at 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Indians have traditionally owned the rivalry, but the Greene Devils have won the past four matchups, including last year’s 35-7 victory in Greeneville.
D-B appears to be stronger, and especially faster, than last season, however.
“Last year, their guys like (Mason) Gudger and (Ja’Kobi) Gillespie were so explosive. I don’t see less from these guys,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “They have four wide receivers who are amazing to me.”
In nearly a mirror image of the Indians, Greeneville’s offense is excelling behind efficient play from quarterback Brady Quillen. He didn’t have to throw the ball much last Friday, going 5-for-5 in a 54-0 win over Volunteer.
The previous game, a 28-21 victory over Morristown West, Quillen was 14-of-25 passing for 295 yards.
His favorite target is younger brother, Carson Quillen, who hauled in four catches for 160 yards against the Trojans.
Running back Damien Short is able to elude tackles at the line of scrimmage. Other big-play threats include Adjatay Dabbs and Mason Laws. Dabbs is also a big concern in the kicking game, a returner who can break a huge play in a moment.
“Dabbs is such a great ballplayer and it’s shown by the way he’s recruited. Mason Laws is a good receiver, as is Carson Quillen and Jayquan Price,” Christian said. “If they catch it in space and our leverage isn’t right, it’s going to be a touchdown. Quillen and his brother have probably been throwing it in the backyard since they were 3, 4 years old. It’s certainly old hat to them.
“Their return game is strong. I doubt we will face anyone the rest of the year who has a return game as good as they have.”
Greeneville could say the same about the group of D-B linebackers.
Branson Carswell leads the Tribe with 44 tackles. Cannon Mullins has 37 stops and Andrew Myers 34. Lineman Chris Harris has five sacks and three hurries.
DOBYNS-BENNETT OFFENSE vs. GREENEVILLE DEFENSE
Tribe quarterback Jake Carson has been on target this season, going 57-for-82 for 895 yards and 12 touchdowns against just one interception. Carson was knocked out of last year’s game with Greeneville and he missed a couple of weeks last season.
Carson’s not been hit often this season and has had time to connect with receiver Jonavan Gillespie, who has 24 catches for 423 yards and three touchdowns.
Providing offensive balance, Brayden Simpson, Peyton Franklin, Peyton Brooks and Hayden Jobe — the Indians’ quartet of running backs — have accounted for 832 rushing yards and 13 TDs.
But the Greeneville defense is no laughing matter.
Nick Pilar has a team-high 29 tackles, and Bryson Myers leads the team with five sacks. Amanuel Dickson has 10 tackles for a loss and Drew Ambrister, a junior linebacker, is fourth on the team in tackles but has a forced fumble, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
“The question is with their defensive core, can we block them? They do such a great job of destroying blocks,” Christian said. “Amanuel Dickson is just amazing in there and they’ve kind of settled in with (Armbrister) as the other linebacker, who does such a good job. They roll in guys in the defensive line, some of them offensive linemen who play both ways, but they do a good job of keeping them fresh.”
Special teams could be the deciding factor. Greeneville has the dangerous Dabbs, but Hayden Russell has 198 kick- return yards through D-B’s five games.
Christian said among the keys to the game are not to get behind early, win the turnover battle, not beat themselves with penalties and try to gain an advantage in the kicking game.
GAME AT ETSU
D-B and Greeneville met in the Region 1 Officials Endowment Bowl in November 1992. John King and Ryan Wagner combined to rush 20 times for 232 yards in the Indians’ 27-13 victory inside East Tennessee State’s Mini-Dome.
Greeneville led by a point with 5:37 remaining before D-B defensive end Chris England came up with the first of two fumble recoveries to set up Tribe scores.