JOHNSON CITY — The Dobyns-Bennett girls stayed strong mentally when things didn’t go their way to repeat as Big 9 Conference champions Wednesday at Pine Oaks Golf Course.

Medalist McKenzie Hauk shot an even-par 71 and teammate Alizeah Robinson had a 6-over 77 after a challenging first nine holes to give the Lady Indians a 16-shot win over runner-up Science Hill. Tennessee High finished a distant third at 187.

