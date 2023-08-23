Dobyns-Bennett coaches Reed Burton and Michael Holt pose with players Salma Heiba, McKenzie Hauk and Alizeah Robinson after the Lady Indians won Wednesday’s Big 9 Conference championship at Pine Oaks Golf Course.
Dobyns-Bennett coaches Reed Burton and Michael Holt pose with players Salma Heiba, McKenzie Hauk and Alizeah Robinson after the Lady Indians won Wednesday’s Big 9 Conference championship at Pine Oaks Golf Course.
JOHNSON CITY — The Dobyns-Bennett girls stayed strong mentally when things didn’t go their way to repeat as Big 9 Conference champions Wednesday at Pine Oaks Golf Course.
Medalist McKenzie Hauk shot an even-par 71 and teammate Alizeah Robinson had a 6-over 77 after a challenging first nine holes to give the Lady Indians a 16-shot win over runner-up Science Hill. Tennessee High finished a distant third at 187.
Hauk aimed for the fairways and never got too far in the rough, finishing with three birdies and three bogeys.
“I hit some good shots and capitalized on the birdie putts when I could,” Hauk said. “I never got in big trouble but made some good putts to keep them from the double bogeys. There were a couple of holes where I didn’t hit the fairways, but I did the best I could and that’s what made me shoot par today.”
Robinson’s round was more up and down. Starting on the hilly back nine, she was 8 over after nine holes before rallying to shoot 2 under on the front. A great example of her perseverance came on No. 9 where she hit into the bushes, bounced the ball off a fence and then made a challenging 15-foot downhill putt to save par.
“Every shot is a new one. I really don’t care if I’m 8 over, every single shot is a restart,” Robinson said. “Whenever I triple-bogeyed early in the round, I got a little upset, but then I was like, ‘Eight more birdies.’ I can’t stay frustrated because I have to keep an upbeat, positive attitude.”
Hauk was certainly upbeat after taking individual honors by four strokes over Science Hill’s Rachel Smith.
Salma Heiba’s 110 didn’t count toward D-B’s team total.
THREE-PEAT FOR ’TOPPERS
Science Hill captured its third straight boys title by shooting a 286 for a 21-stroke victory over runner-up Tennessee High.
Hilltoppers freshman Will Sanders shot a 3-under 68 to win medalist honors by four strokes over teammate Paul Haire and Tennessee High’s Declan McSheehy. He sank seven birdies to go along with two bogeys and a double bogey, which came on his second hole.
“I had an early double bogey, but I stayed in there and got the job done with the putter today,” Sanders said. “My putter is really good right now, and the driver is the best I’ve been hitting it. Everything all around is pretty consistent right now.”
DJ Oelrich and Will Wells each at 73 for Science Hill.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Blake Adams also shot 73 and Volunteer’s Tucker McLain had a 74. West Ridge’s Wyatt Cochran shot 76 to also finish among the top individuals.
Volunteer was third in the team with a 318. The Falcons finished 22 strokes ahead of Daniel Boone and Sullivan East, which tied for fourth.
“I told my kids anytime we could go into an 18-hole match and go under 320, we could compete,” Volunteer coach Jim Whalen said. “Most people wouldn’t be tickled to finish third, but we are against all these bigger schools. It’s kind of our goal right now.”
Austin Williams added a 79, Cameron Cox an 81 and Jackson McLain an 84 for the Falcons’ total.
If Whalen’s team can finish in the top three again at next month’s District 1 tournament, the Falcons will advance to the regional round.
“The guys were a little shaky early, but we settled down,” Whalen said. “We had one boy shoot 13 over on the front but 2 over on the back. It could have gone the other way and he would have been 26 over.”
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.