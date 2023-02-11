JOHNSON CITY — Dobyns-Bennett, boasting nine winners and 12 finalists, ran away with the team title at Saturday’s Region 1-AA individual wrestling championships at Boones Creek Elementary School.
The Indians easily outdistanced runner-up Science Hill 262.5-184. Jefferson County finished third with 128 points.
All 14 Dobyns-Bennett wrestlers qualified for next week’s sectional match at Bearden.
Bryce Pulitzer (106 pounds), Mason Jakob (113), Titus Norman (126), Gavin Armstrong (132), Ben Tucker (138), Max Norman (160) and Garrett Crowder (220) all won by pinfall.
No result was more impressive than that of Max Norman, who won the state title competing at 145 last season. He made quick work of all three of his opponents Saturday, scoring pins in 19, 31 and 18 seconds.
“To have all 14 to continue next week, it’s pretty impressive,” Indians coach Wesley Idlette said. “The dream is alive for all 14 and continue their season.
"We’ve got some special talents, led by Max Norman. He never got close to the second period, which is a testament to Max.”
Cannon Mullins (145) and Jake Dempsey (170) earned 4-0 decisions in their championship matches.
“We had nine champions and all the kids did well today,” Idlette said. “We feel we have the best wrestling room in this area and really across the state. It’s competitive in every weight class. We’re seeing good results and hope to keep the momentum going.”
Other D-B wrestlers to reach the final round were Kennedy Watterson (120), Johnson Zhang (152) and Nikolas Burke (182). Jimmy Taylor (195) and Chris Harris (285) were the other sectional qualifiers.
West Ridge had two wrestlers — Tucker Brown (132) and Brady Chatman (145) — reach the final round. Others qualifying for the sectionals were Brian Smith, who placed third at 120, Tyler Grubb, who was fourth at 182, and Josh Seto (220).
Science Hill had four individual champions: Chase Smalling (120), Jamie Beck (152), Devon Medina (195) and Keimel Redford (285).
Michael Hughes was the lone sectional qualifier for host Daniel Boone, placing third in the 138 weight class.