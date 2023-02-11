JOHNSON CITY — Dobyns-Bennett, boasting nine winners and 12 finalists, ran away with the team title at Saturday’s Region 1-AA individual wrestling championships at Boones Creek Elementary School.

The Indians easily outdistanced runner-up Science Hill 262.5-184. Jefferson County finished third with 128 points.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you