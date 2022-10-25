GRAY — The word of the day at Tuesday’s Region 1 cross country championships at Daniel Boone was “upset” after streaks came to an end and predictions had to be thrown out the window.
In the Class AAA races, the top three teams plus the first five individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to next week’s TSSAA meet in Hendersonville.
In Class A-AA the top four teams and the first five individuals not on a qualifying team moved on to state.
CLASS AAA BOYS
On a banner day for Dobyns-Bennett, star junior harrier Luke Mussard took the individual title with ease, covering the rolling hills of the historic 5-kilometer course in 16:11.7.
Mussard became the first D-B individual region champion since Chris McElroy in 2011.
“I felt pretty good out there today and the weather was really nice,” Mussard said. “I love running on this course, so it was a good day. The goal for me was to keep it fun and that’s what I did when I threw in surges and almost caught the cart.”
With defending Class AAA champion Miles Ramer of Ravenwood not running in his regional meet Monday, the door could be open for Mussard to become D-B’s first individual state champion.
“I feel really strong on the hills this year,” Mussard said. “I think strength in general and having some good footspeed at the end is definitely going to lay into my hands, I believe.”
The Indians shocked six-time defending champion Daniel Boone. D-B had 31 points to claim its first title since 2011.
The Trailblazers — competing without usual third runner Ashton Sheesley, who was illness — finished second with 43 points.
Jefferson County was the third qualifier with 74 points to earn its first shot at state.
Dane Sullins (fourth, 17:01.7), Gavin Thomas (eighth, 17:40.1), Caleb Hagood (10th, 17:45.4) and Ethan Wellman (11th, 17:48.9) rounded out the Tribe scoring.
“After the guys won the conference last week, they were pretty juiced, but I’m glad they saw the big picture and came back to run good again today,” D-B coach Bob Bingham said. “This really all couldn’t have happened without the help of my assistant coaches Kim Bailey and Ray Jones.
“Gavin is the one that ran the great race today. This time last year, he didn’t think he could run a 5K because he was strictly 800.”
The individual qualifiers were Sevier County’s Nathan Taal (sixth, 17:25.1), Morristown West’s Nick Sexton (seventh, 17:29.7) and Zachary Henry (18th, 18:38.0), David Crockett’s Gideon Erwin (ninth, 17:42.3) and Science Hill’s Owen Johnson (15th, 17:58.1).
CLASS AAA GIRLS
The Lady Trailblazers made a little bit of history themselves when they won the first region team title in program history.
Boone squeaked out a 44-48 victory over two-time defending champion David Crockett. D-B was third with 50 points.
“It was a great team effort and they’ve been improving all season long,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “They built confidence as the season went along. Last week at the conference was eye-opening for them to see how they really could compete with everyone.
“It’s a gutsy group that challenges themselves and they came out here and ran very well today. I’m super proud of them.”
D-B senior Autumn Headrick won the individual title, traversing the course in 19:16.9. Headrick and Boone senior Kamryn Wingfield engaged in an epic battle not decided until the final 100 meters.
“That’s honestly what it’s been like almost every year,” Headrick said. “Kamryn and I have been racing together since freshman year and we’ve been that close the whole time. I love having competition that close, especially with a girl as nice as Kamryn.
“I decided to go when I saw the finish line. I really wanted to quit, so I just sprinted towards the finish.”
Wingfield's runner-up finish in 19:20.8 spearheaded the Lady Trailblazers' victory. Kassie Estep (seventh, 21:11.9), Kerigan Lewis (eighth, 21:12.5), Ella Battel (10th, 21:52.2) and Sadie Honeycutt (17th, 22:01.2) rounded out their scoring.
“It feels really good to lead the first region championship for the team,” Wingfield said. “Coming into this, we knew it was going to be between us and Crockett. We got into this mindset of it’s now or never and we had these animal instincts to pass every yellow jersey we saw. Every girl did their part, including a couple of soccer girls.”
The individual qualifiers were Science Hill’s Lara O’Neal (fifth, 20:42.1), Meghan Morse (13th, 21:41.0), Cortlyn Graves (16th, 21:55.6) and Addison Graham (20th, 22:30.0), and Morristown West’s Peyton Couch (14th, 21:45.1).
CLASS A-AA BOYS
The projected best team race of the day lived up to its billing. Elizabethton won its first team title since 2005 on the sixth-runner tiebreaker over Sullivan East.
Both the Cyclones and Patriots chalked up 56 points, but William Snodgrass provided the deciding tally by crossing the line in 26th (19:29.3). East sixth man Takoda Crowder (19:31.6) was the next runner.
“It’s crazy and that’s really all I have to say,” Elizabethton coach Mark Newman said. “When you lace up and toe the line this time of the year, every point and every position counts. ...
“When I was talking to (Volunteer coach) Jim (Ailshie) and (East coach) Christian (Watson), I kept saying it was going to be a haymaker fight and there was no bigger haymaker fight than this one today.”
It is the first time any boys region team title was decided on the sixth runner, going all the way back to 1963. The last time it happened on the girls' side was in 1993.
Elizabethton's scorers were Max Garner (third, 17:49.9), Riley Vernon (fourth, 17:54.0), Jerry Behrmann (seventh, 18:11.4), Cooper Jack (19th, 19:03.8) and Cooper Chinault (24th, 19:26.8).
Volunteer’s Roman Borgehtti-Metz led his squad to a third-place finish by taking the individual title in a time of 17:15.3, becoming the school's first individual winner since Todd Skelton in 2003.
“Now that I know that the last one before me was Todd Skelton and not (his brother) Haydn Borghetti-Metz, this feels even better,” Roman Borgehtti-Metz said. “I started out fast and then I remembered what I was supposed to do, which was stay behind the person in front. I didn’t really feel all that confident in that because he didn’t know which way to go.”
Tennessee High (81 points) was the fourth qualifier.
The individual qualifiers were Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Adrian Nelka-Hernandez (second, 17:45.5) and James Leneve (22nd, 19:14.2), Greeneville’s Morgan Leach (10th, 18:25.2), University School’s Braden Williams (14th, 18:58.3) and Unicoi County’s Luke Capps (18th, 19:01.5).
CLASS A-AA GIRLS
The first race of the day followed closest to projections.
Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington, a recent Kennesaw State commit, repeated as individual champion. She covered the course in 19:58.3 to become the first repeat winner in the Class A-AA race since Stephanie Davenport of University School in 2007-08.
“After last week, I was just trying to improve from that,” Arrington said. “My race plan was to go out and take it if I felt good.
“I’m always one to defend my titles, so it feels really good to come out here and do that, especially with the competition getting harder and harder every year.”
Volunteer had 39 points to win the team title convincingly and clinch the first region team title not only for the program but for Hawkins County.
Tennessee High (51) was runner-up, followed by Gatlinburg-Pittman (89) and Elizabethton (103).
Jacie Begley (third, 21:32.9) led the Lady Falcons' charge, followed by Emma Houck (11th, 23:17.7), Anna Houck (12th, 23:22.8), Lillie Bullock (14th, 23:29.8) and Allyssa Gent (17th, 24:10.2).
“This was a tremendous day for the Lady Falcons,” Ailshie said. “We were projected to win, but we had to run our race. I couldn’t be more proud. We had four all-region performers and a fifth that just missed out.”
The individual qualifiers were Cocke County’s Jenna Pittman (second, 20:48.9), Chuckey-Doak’s Carmela Smock (fifth, 22:09.8), University School’s Melina Summey (sixth, 22:29.8), Happy Valley’s Seilah Pickering (ninth, 22:57.8) and Sullivan East’s Mylee Jones (13th, 23:26.3).