ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten wanted to spread the scoring around in Friday night’s nonconference football game with Sullivan East.
Mission accomplished.
The Cyclones had six players account for touchdowns in the first half on the way to a 58-7 thrashing of the Patriots at Citizens Bank Stadium.
“We really just wanted to get off to a great start and we just hit the ground running,” Witten said. “It was awesome to see. A lot of energy, a lot of excitement and the great thing is we’re 2-0.”
DOMINANT UP FRONT
Elizabethton got touchdowns on all eight of its possessions in the first half.
Cyclones backs found plenty of running room behind a dominant performance from the Elizabethton offensive line.
“Our line struggled a little bit last week. We wanted to come out tonight and really establish the run and get those guys involved,” Witten said. “(The line) had a sour taste in their mouths from last week. And those guys have worked really hard this week and I’m proud of them.”
Nate Stephens led Elizabethton’s ground game with 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns. LeDarian Avery had 71 yards and a TD on the ground.
Elizabethton junior quarterback Bryson Rollins completed 6 of 18 passes for 168 yards and three scores, including a 78-yard touchdown to wide receiver Parker Hughes. Rollins also connected with Jake Roberts on a 23-yard score and Braden Holly on a 17-yarder.
Rollins himself put the Cyclones on the scoreboard just four plays into the game with his 3-yard touchdown run.
Sean Smithdeal, who connected on 7 of 8 PAT attempts, closed out the scoring for Elizabethton with a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
Elizabethton’s defense held the Patriots (1-1) to 13 yards rushing and 91 total offensive yards in the first half and closed out the game with three interceptions.
“That’s a type of ballclub that you can’t make mistakes against,” Patriots coach J.C. Simmons said.
“We made mistakes and started playing the blame game and all that kind of stuff.”
East’s lone score came in the game’s final five seconds when Seth Dalton connected with Manny Milhorn for a 61-yard touchdown.
“I think that hopefully we can become a better team after this. Hopefully we learned a lot about what family is,” Simmons said. “They’re a tough ballclub. We gave them all we had and we move on to next week.”
UP NEXT
Elizabethton hits the road next week to Daniel Boone.
East has a open date before hosting Volunteer on Sept. 11.