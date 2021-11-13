CLINTON — It was all Elizabethton.
Dominating on both sides of the ball from the opening possession forward, the Cyclones built a four-touchdown halftime lead en route to a 45-7 win over Anderson County in the second round of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs Friday night at the Mavericks’ field.
“We showed up ready to play,” Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said. “We knew it was going to be a tough challenge. Hat’s off to our guys. This is a really tough place to play. We found a way to make some plays and I’m super proud of our guys.”
Improving to 10-1 on the season, Elizabethton set up a state quarterfinal showdown between the last four state champions. The two-time defending champions will take on top-ranked Greeneville, which won the 2017 and 2018 titles. Greeneville defeated Elizabethton 42-12 earlier this season.
NOT CLOSE
Elizabethton won the regular-season meeting against Anderson County by a 27-7 margin, but it was a fairly competitive game.
This time it was a mismatch in the first half as Anderson County had minus-13 yards of offense while Elizabethton totaled 253.
For the game, Anderson finished with 37 total yards and all of those came on the game’s final drive. The Mavericks were still in minus yardage before their final possession. The Cyclones finished with 427 yards.
“We did a great job of not allowing the big play,” Witten said. “We made them have to earn it. Gavin Noe is a really good back. We came out ready to play, and it was a total team effort.”
BRYSON STEPS UP
It was yet another big game for Elizabethton’s senior quarterback. Bryson Rollins carried 22 times for 155 yards while also completing 12 of 17 passes for 183 yards. He finished with three passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
EARLY STRIKES The Cyclones scored on their first two possessions with each one ending with a Rollins-to-Roberts connection. Rollins hit his top receiver for a 30-yard score and then came back with a 22-yard strike to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.
Roberts finished with four catches for 71 yards.
Starting a drive from the Mavericks’ 25-yard line, the Cyclones scored in seven plays with Rollins punching it in from five yards out to make it 21-0.
Closing out the first-half scoring, Teddy Orton caught a bubble screen from Rollins and got to the sideline. He raced 42 yards for the touchdown and the 28-0 halftime lead.
ONE HIGHLIGHT
Anderson County really had only one big moment all night. It came on the opening kickoff of the second half as Garrison Terry caught the ball at the 15-yard line and fought through traffic. Eighty-five yards later it was a 28-7 game.
CLOSING IT OUT
The Cyclones answered with Cade Russell’s 4-yard scoring run to make it 35-7.
Sean Smithdeal knocked home a 26-yard field goal to make it 38-7. Smithdeal was also 6 of 6 on extra-point attempts.
Nate Stephens closed out the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown romp in the fourth quarter.
Included in the defensive standouts were Eli Williams, who had two sacks, and Drew Turner, who added a sack.