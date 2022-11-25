Cumberland boys basketball looks for another wide-open title chase

Four teams were in the chase for the Cumberland District boys championship last season.
This season the race could be even more wide open.
Here’s a look at each team heading into the 2022-23 season.
TWIN SPRINGS
The Titans won last season’s district title, and coach Tyler Webb’s squad has plenty of optimism to make a run deep into the postseason.
Twin Springs brings back plenty of weapons from last season’s 20-7 squad, including senior Connor Lane, who finished as Region 1D player of the year and an all-state pick.
Lane averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.
Also back is senior Bradley Owens, an All-Region 1D pick who averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds.
Seniors Brady Castle, Ryan Horne, Tristan Counts and Andrew Salyer provide plenty of additional experience.
Webb says newcomers Connor Hughes, Abel Dingus and Colten Kilgore — all juniors — provide plenty of depth.
“We are looking forward to competing every night,” Webb said. “We are just focused on getting better every day. If we do that, we will have a chance to win games.”
EASTSIDE
Experience and depth are two key factors the Spartans will have this season.
“We hope to stay healthy and work extremely hard each day,” veteran Spartans coach Patrick Damron said. “The Cumberland District looks to be competitive this year top to bottom. We must develop great practice habits to have a chance in the Cumberland and Region 1D.”
Senior post player Eli McCoy anchors the returning starters.
The All-Region 1D pick averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals last season.
Also back are starters Shawn Mullins and Cole Mullins, both senior guards.
Seniors Jaxsyn Collins and Evan Mullins return for Eastside as does junior Ben Sutherland.
The Spartans should also have depth from Kaleb Lawson and Jack Ramey and junior Nathan Fields.
RYE COVE
The Eagles were in the race until the end for the Cumberland District title last season.
Coach Michael Berry’s squad is hopeful for another run at a district title, but the Eagles have a lot of holes to fill.
Gone from last year’s squad areaa two-time all-state player Ethan Chavez, four-year starter Matthew Rhoton, All-Cumberland District picks Zach Baker and Titus Homenick and three-year starter Andrew Jessee.
The Eagles are looking at a major rebuilding project with juniors Jay Bowen and Jay Chavez anchoring the group.
Despite a roster full of newcomers, Berry said he’s optimistic about the possibilities.
“I’m excited about the brand of basketball that this group brings to the table,” the coach said. “We are young, but these kids play extremely hard. We hope to improve throughout the course of the season and peak at the right time.”
The list of newcomers looking to contribute for the Eagles includes juniors Logan Barnette and Payton Darnell, sophomore Brayden McElyea, freshmen Carter Roach, Will Rollins, Luke Jessee, Jacob Jessee and seniors Jacob Barnette and Isaiah Bishop.
J.I. BURTON
It’s a rebuilding year for the Raiders and coach Caleb Church.
After losing five players to graduation, Burton returns two starters in seniors Noa Godsey and Clay Hart, who averaged 10 and eight points per game.
“This group of seniors were freshmen when I came to Burton,” Church said. “They have had a lot of success throughout their career here, and I would love to see them go out on a high note. Our plan is to just take it one day at a time and get better every day.”
Three seniors — Daunte Keys, Braxton Williams and Dalton Sturgill — will be key for the Raiders this season, while newcomers Maxwell Gilliam (sr.), Ian Tate (so.), Colin Hart (so.), Isaiah Sturgill (sr.) and Brad Lane (so.) look to provide depth.
THOMAS WALKER
Pioneers coach Clay Jeffers has plenty of experience back this season, including four returning starters in senior Cameron Grabeel (11 points per game last season), junior Nick Kimberlin (10.1 points per game), junior Tanner Epperly and senior Adam Hollandsworth.
Jeffers said his team is looking to make marked improvement this season with an experienced squad.
“Everyone in our program is ready for this season to start and eager for the opportunity to keep growing,” Jeffers said. “We took a lot of close losses on the chin last year with a young team. We were a couple of bounces of the ball away from a completely different season, but the lessons we learned and the growth we made is irreplaceable.”
Jeffers lists Aiden Grabeel, Blake Will and Hunter Collins as key newcomers.
CASTLEWOOD
Last season was a tough one for the Blue Devils, finishing 4-17, but coach Patrick Wade said his team is ready to compete in the Cumberland.
“Last year was very rewarding, but also very challenging,” Wade said. “Injuries and COVID really affected our season early on and throughout last season.
“I think that we’ll have something to prove night in and night out to the naysayers, and ourselves. We’re looking to re-establish the longstanding tradition of Castlewood Basketball.”
The Blue Devils return Cayden Dishman and Joe Dotson, with newcomers Payton King, Xavier Sanders, Jimmy Shouse, Forrest McConnell and Mason Mullins looking to contribute.