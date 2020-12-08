David Crockett’s Prince Kollie and Elizabethton’s Parker Hughes each captured one of the state’s highest individual honors Tuesday.
Kollie, a senior running back and linebacker, earned the Tennessee Titans Class 5A Mr. Football honor. Hughes, a senior wide receiver, captured the Titans Class 4A Mr. Football award.
Both players were the first to earn the award at their respective schools.
The honors were revealed during a ceremony in Nashville with play-by-play man Mike Keith making the announcement and former Tennessee linebacker Keith Bulluck presenting the awards.
Kollie rushed for 1,526 yards and scored 26 touchdowns on the ground while helping the Pioneers win the Region 1-5A championship. Crockett finished with a record of 9-3 and made the second round of the playoffs.
Kollie also had 290 yards receiving with three scores. On defense, Kollie totaled 109 tackles with 11 for loss.
Hughes led the Cyclones to their second straight state championship along with a second consecutive undefeated season at 15-0.
Hughes scored 28 touchdowns this season with 20 of them coming on receptions. He also scored seven rushing touchdowns and returned an interception for another score. Hughes finished with 1,326 yards receiving and 539 rushing while also picking off six passes.
Hughes’ teammate, quarterback Bryson Rollins, was also one of three finalists for the honor. Hardin County’s Rivers Hunt was the other finalist.
Also on the short list in Class 5A were Kalib Fortner of Knoxville Central and Summit’s Destin Wade.
This was the 36th year of the Mr. Football awards.