NORTON — J.I. Burton did its best to slow down Twin Springs’ scoring stars Thursday. What the Raiders failed to do was account for Tristan Counts.

The senior connected on five 3-point shots and finished the night with a game-high 17 points to lead the Titans (9-4, 3-0) to a 52-36 Cumberland District boys basketball win at Stan Wilson Gymnasium.

