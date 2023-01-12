NORTON — J.I. Burton did its best to slow down Twin Springs’ scoring stars Thursday. What the Raiders failed to do was account for Tristan Counts.
The senior connected on five 3-point shots and finished the night with a game-high 17 points to lead the Titans (9-4, 3-0) to a 52-36 Cumberland District boys basketball win at Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
“He’s done that for us a couple of times this year,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said of Counts’ sharp shooting from the outside. “He really stepped up big for us tonight, especially when we got into a little bit of foul trouble.”
The foul trouble came in the second quarter for the Titans when Bradley Owens picked up three quick fouls, including two charging calls against a physical Burton defense.
Owens spent most of the second quarter on the Twin Springs bench, while Burton (6-6, 2-2) cut the Titans’ 16-8 first quarter lead to 21-18 by halftime.
The Raiders cut the lead to 25-23 with just over six minutes to play in the third quarter before the Titans used an 11-2 scoring run to build a 36-25 lead with 3:12 left in the quarter.
Twin Springs held the lead the rest of the way, including in a low-scoring fourth quarter.
The Titans led 42-33 after three periods and outscored Burton 10-3 in the final quarter to seal the win.
Owens finished the night with 16 points for Twin Springs.
Burton was led by Noa Godsey’s 14 points.
LADY RAIDERS PICK UP WIN
In the girls game, Burton (7-8, 3-1) kept pace in the race for the Cumberland title with a 46-30 win over Twin Springs (8-6, 2-1).
The Lady Raiders used a strong defensive effort to take a 14-3 lead over Twin Springs in the first quarter and outscored the Lady Titans 15-2 in the fourth quarter to take the win.
“If we play good defense, our offense will come,” Burton coach Terry Sturgill said. “And in the first and fourth quarters, I think we played great defense.
“I told my girls if we can put four quarters together, I think we can be a good team, but we’ve got to get four quarters together instead of playing two quarters and taking two quarters off.”
Sarah Williams and Anyah Hollinger scored 15 points apiece to lead Burton in scoring, while Rehgan Sensabaugh finished with 10.
Twin Springs’ Kayli Dunn led the Lady Titans with 13 points.