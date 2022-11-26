BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Ty’Drez Clements was a one-man scoring machine Saturday.

The Graham junior had a career-best 409 yards rushing and scored a career-high seven touchdowns in leading Graham to a 56-35 win over Ridgeview in the Region 2D football championship at Mitchell Stadium.

