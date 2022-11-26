Ridgeview couldn't keep up with top-seeded Graham and star running back Ty'Drez Clements on Saturday, falling 56-35 to the G-Men in the Region…
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Ty’Drez Clements was a one-man scoring machine Saturday.
The Graham junior had a career-best 409 yards rushing and scored a career-high seven touchdowns in leading Graham to a 56-35 win over Ridgeview in the Region 2D football championship at Mitchell Stadium.
It marked the second year in a row that Graham defeated Ridgeview (11-2) for the regional title and advanced to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals. The G-Men (13-0) will host Region 2C champion Appomattox on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium.
PRETTY GOOD
“He’s pretty good,” Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley said of Clements, who already has offers from UAB and Florida A&M. “He ran through us, he ran around us and he ran past us.
“There were times that I thought we were in really good position and he either made a move or broke a tackle. Their line did their jobs. We fought the whole game. We just didn’t have anything for him.”
Quarterback Brayden Meadows scored on the G-Men's first possession, a 4-yard touchdown run, and Dylan Nash kicked the PAT to put Graham ahead 7-0.
Clements accounted for all the other Graham TDs. Out of the quarterback position, he ran for scores of 3, 14, 61, 65, 9, 29 and 71 yards.
IN THE TRENCHES
“It ain’t all up to me,” Clements said. “It’s all about the line. We put a lot of work in day by day in practice. We take it day by day and step by step. We work on our technique and we work hard in practice.”
Graham coach Tony Palmer agreed with his star running back about the importance of the offensive line in Clements’ big day.
“He’s a good player,” Palmer said. “He’s been a good player for us all year. He doesn’t do it all by himself. The line blocks their tails off. I’m very proud of them.”
Both Graham lines won the battles in the trenches most of the day. The G-Men defense kept Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn on the run.
“We tried to make him as uncomfortable as we could,” Palmer said. “He’s a good quarterback and that’s a good football team that we just beat.”
Despite the pressure, O’Quinn threw for 242 yards on 12-of-29 passing. The sophomore had three touchdown passes: a 7-yard strike to Gabe Hackney and 35- and 15-yarders to Cannon Hill.
O'Quinn also threw two interceptions.
A GOOD RUN
The game was the final one for Ridgeview’s 14 seniors. They played in the postseason all four years, including in two regional championship games.
“Those guys have been through a lot,” Stanley said. “I think every senior class in this whole state, in this whole country, they’ve been through a time. They’ve had seasons taken away from them. They’ve had to play with nobody in the stands.
"I’m just thankful to have guys like that. They still show up no matter what.”