HILLSVILLE — Taylor Clay couldn’t have picked a better time to have a massive game.
Clay poured in 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Eastside to a 71-49 victory over Fort Chiswell in Friday’s VHSL Class 1 girls basketball quarterfinals at Carroll County.
The junior already had 11 points at the end of the first quarter and 20 by halftime to set the tone for the Lady Spartans (23-5).
Shelby Stanley did her part on the defensive end as a lockdown defender on Fort Chiswell star Blair Jackson. Jackson scored 18 points, but 13 came in the second half after Eastside had the game in hand.
“Taylor Clay had an amazing offensive game and so did Shelby Stanley on defense,” Eastside coach Terri Anne Funk said. “Shelby held Blair Jackson to five points in the first half and Lexie Carter had a great all-around game for us, both scoring and with her interior defense.”
Carter finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Azzy Hammons recorded nine points and nine boards for Eastside, which led 35-24 at the half and 58-35 after three quarters.
Lindsay Adams knocked down five shots from 3-point range and scored 16 for the Lady Pioneers (20-9).