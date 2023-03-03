HILLSVILLE — Taylor Clay couldn’t have picked a better time to have a massive game.

Clay poured in 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Eastside to a 71-49 victory over Fort Chiswell in Friday’s VHSL Class 1 girls basketball quarterfinals at Carroll County.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you