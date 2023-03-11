RICHMOND — Out of sync from the opening tip, Wise Central’s girls basketball team fell to defensive-minded Clarke County in Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 championship game at VCU’s Siegel Center.

The Lady Eagles won 45-41 to claim their first state championship since 2007. The loss ended the Lady Warriors' six-game winning streak on the state’s biggest stage.

