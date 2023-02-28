ELIZABETHTON — Cason Christian’s up-and-under layup with eight seconds left in the second overtime will be talked about in Church Hill for many years to come.
Off an assist from fellow senior Andrew Knittel, Christian put up a wild shot that ended up going in and giving Volunteer a 59-58 win over Tennessee High on Tuesday night, sealing the Falcons’ spot in the Region 1-3A title game at Treadway Gymnasium.
“This is a senior-led team and we played that tough first half of the season schedule to prepare us for these moments,” first-year Volunteer head coach Zac Crawford said. “It really paid off for us. We’ve been building for this moment for four years and all of our seniors stepped up tonight.”
On the ensuing possession, senior Joltin Harrison drew a charge on Tennessee High guard Creed Musick — Musick’s fifth foul — and Volunteer had the ball back with only eight-tenths of a second to go.
After a timeout, Knittel went long on the inbounds pass, the Falcons touched it and the celebration was on.
“It feels amazing to go back,” Christian said. “Everybody thought we wouldn’t do that well because we lost Garrison (Barrett) and we thought we could do it. I’m just speechless right now.”
Volunteer (23-10) clinched a sectional berth for a second consecutive season. The Falcons will meet Unicoi County in a rematch of the District 1-3A championship on Thursday at Elizabethton.
Three Falcons netted double figures in scoring. Harrison finished with 19 points, Knittel had 16 and point guard Bradin Minton put up 12.
Late defensive stands won the game for Volunteer, which forced two key Vikings turnovers in the second overtime after only having forced three prior.
The Vikings (27-8) had a chance to take a two-point lead with less than 30 seconds left in the second OT, but Brandon Dufore missed the second of two free throws and the score stayed 58-57.
That’s when Christian made his heroic shot to keep the Falcons playing on in March.
“It was great team play by Andrew coming down and dish it off to me,” Christian said. “I give all the props to him for finding me. …
“I didn’t think they’d call (Musick’s charge). Coach said to take a charge and that’s just great listening and being coachable.”
Dufore scored 21 to lead Tennessee High. Zander Phillips added 14, and Musick and Colin Brown each finished with 10.
Tennessee High shot 21-for-64 from the field and Volunteer was 23-for-42.
The Falcons overcame 17 turnovers.
BLUE DEVILS OUST CHAMPS
Grant Hensley’s massive fourth quarter propelled Unicoi County to a 59-51 win over Greeneville and its first sectional berth since 2018.
Hensley scored 13 of his game-high 26 in the final period, including going 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.
“Grant Hensley is a special kid,” Blue Devils coach Jordan Simmons said. “All of our seniors are special kids.
“We had several guys on Trey (Thompson) and I don’t think he ever got comfortable except for at the end when he made a few buckets.”
Two-time defending state champion Greeneville (21-12) saw its season come to a close.
One of the key moments occurred when Greene Devils senior guard Adjatay Dabbs was whistled for his fifth personal foul with 1:45 left. The Blue Devils (26-8) then closed it out by scoring 15 of the game’s final 25 points.
“We knew we were going to have our hands full,” Simmons said. “Greeneville is such a good team and they always do a great job. Them and (Dobyns-Bennett) are really the two teams that put Northeast Tennessee back on the basketball map in the state’s eyes.”
Dabbs finished with 21 points and freshman Trey Thompson had 18. The Greene Devils were 18-for-49 from the floor, making 8 of 23 from long range.
Unicoi County was an efficient 20-for-38 from the field and had 10 turnovers. Greeneville committed 11 turnovers.