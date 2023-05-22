COEBURN, Va. — Warm temperatures and clear skies were the keys to fast times and good marks at Monday’s Region 1D outdoor track and field championships at John McKilgore Park.

Chilhowie ended Patrick Henry’s four-year winning streak on the girls side, totaling 118 points and nabbing the first region title in program history. The Rebels maintained dominance on the boys side, tallying 101 points and winning the team title for the second straight season.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you