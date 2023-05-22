COEBURN, Va. — Warm temperatures and clear skies were the keys to fast times and good marks at Monday’s Region 1D outdoor track and field championships at John McKilgore Park.
Chilhowie ended Patrick Henry’s four-year winning streak on the girls side, totaling 118 points and nabbing the first region title in program history. The Rebels maintained dominance on the boys side, tallying 101 points and winning the team title for the second straight season.
The Chilhowie girls won behind Tess Somervell’s impressive triple gold day of the 1,600 meters (5:41.804), 800 meters (2:33.01) and 400 meters (1:03.32).
“We talked about it at the beginning of the season and we knew it was a possibility,” Chilhowie coach Sadie Martello said, who is originally from Smyth County but ran for the University of Utah. “Tess is someone that’s in my troupe and we talked about a month ago that the regional meet was going to be brutal, but it would all be worth it in the end.”
The Rebels dominated mostly in the throws as Bobby Cline won the shot put (48-9) and Landon Steele won the discus (143-11). PH swept the first three places in each event without top thrower Tyler Barrett, who was out with a triceps injury.
The top four finishers in each event automatically advance to the Class 1 state meet at James Madison University in June.
The meet record that was tied was Patrick Henry’s Ben Hahn in the pole vault, who cleared 10 feet. He shares the record with Radford’s Will Denny, who did it in 2015.
Grundy’s Keyston Hartford broke the meet record in the boys 3,200 meters by running 10:16.20. His teammate, Kaleb Elswick, set the meet record last year by running 10:31.71.
CARTER IMPROVES MARK
Eastside junior Lexi Carter had another big day in the girls shot put, improving her Class 1 state-leading mark with a best of 38-10.
“It feels good to be a region champion,” Carter said. “I really wanted 39 feet today, but it is what it is.”
Going to a second state championship in the last three months — the first with the girls basketball team in March — Carter is on the cusp of gold once again.
She realizes, though, that the environment for the state meet is much different than in Richmond.
“I’m pretty pumped and I hope I can hit 40 feet,” she said. “I think I’m ready to compete, but I can’t let the nerves get to me.”
CRIGGER’S BIG DAY
Rural Retreat junior Olivia Crigger had another stellar relational meet, winning the triple jump (34-11¼) and the 100-meter hurdles (16.52).
Neither were her best marks of the season, but she’s staying consistent. She competed in the long jump as well, but scratched all three jumps and missed finals.
“My triple wasn’t my best because I’m normally hitting 35 feet,” Crigger said. “I think we’re going uphill a little bit here.
“My mark was good in run throughs for long jump, but I switched my feet and I had a bad day.”
She also helped the Lady Indians finish fifth in the 4x100 relay (56.38).
KILGORE GETS TWO
Twin Springs junior Colten Kilgore racked up two golds on the day, winning the triple jump (39-4½) and the 300 hurdles (42.69).
Patrick Henry’s Ben Belcher looked like he was going to win the 300 hurdles, but stutter-stepped the final hurdle and fell into Kilgore’s lane before the finish line, resulting in a disqualification.
“Winning the triple jump really surprised me and it was on my last jump, so that was crazy,” Kilgore said. “Since the meet was moved from Saturday, I had a lot more time to get mentally focused. This is the time of year that I really need to focus.”
Kilgore was runner-up to Belcher in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.80. Belcher won in 15.38.
OTHER NOTABLES
In the field events, Thomas Walker’s Sarah McPherson cleared 5 feet to win the high jump. Chilhowie’s Aiden Bartuski won the boys event with a clearance of 5-10.
Patrick Henry’s Avery Maiden won the girls long jump (15-11¾) while Rural Retreat’s Austin Umbarger won the boys portion with a leap of 20-0¼.
Grundy senior Kaleb Elswick won the 1,600 in 4:37.13, breaking the facility record that had been held by Kevin Derr (Virginia High) since 2009. He missed the meet record, however, by 11 seconds. The previous mark was 4:37.46.
Elswick came back to win the 800 later in the meet at 2:05.19.
J.I. Burton’s Maxwell Gilliam passed Grundy’s Landon Johnson in the final 50 meters to win the 400 in 52.56.
Castlewood’s Madison Sutherland repeated last week’s feat of winning the shorter sprints with times of 13.28 seconds in the 100 and 27.75 in the 200.
J.I. Burton’s Brayden Dutton won the sprinting double of the 100 (11.60) and 200 (23.44).
Eastside’s Jocelyn Aldrich won the 300 hurdles in 49.76 seconds, dipping under 50 seconds for the first time.
Grundy’s Alexsis Porter won the 3,200 with a time of 12:58.15.