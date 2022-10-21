CHURCH HILL — No matter the records, the annual Battle of Hawkins County football game between Cherokee and Volunteer always seems to deliver high drama.
Friday’s edition will be talked about in county circles for years to come after Cherokee snapped an 11-game losing streak — and a two-year skid to Volunteer — with a thrilling 19-18 out-of-region win.
“We played with a lot of resolve all night,” Cherokee second-year coach Josh Hensley said. “This one feels good to come over here on the other side of the county and get that trophy back.”
The Chiefs made a crucial stop on Volunteer's 2-point conversion attempt with 3:21 remaining to help secure the victory.
Cason Christian scored from a yard out on the previous play, and the coaching staff went with the same play on the conversion. The Chiefs sniffed it out and stopped Christian way short of the goal line.
“Our defense played lights out all night,” Hensley said. “We were saying the entire time on that drive that if they scored they’d go for two. We knew they were probably going to give it to (Christian) and he’s a good player. We ran a slant defense and we were able to have a guy bust through and blow it up.”
The Falcons (1-8) had another chance with 2:47 left following a Cherokee punt, but quarterback Isaiah Bowery was stripped of the ball on a pass attempt and Cherokee’s Andres Moncier recovered the fumble.
Running back Noah Parvin gave Cherokee (1-8) the late lead with his 25-yard scamper with 7:52 left on the clock. Included in the four-minute Chiefs drive was a roughing the kicker penalty against Volunteer on a punt, resulting in an automatic first down.
“We made a stop right there and then we have that penalty,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “That’s the story of our entire year is penalties, running the wrong routes and other things of that nature. I told our guys at the end of the game that we didn’t deserve to win the game because of our mistakes.
“When you do things right in practice and you can’t come out here on Friday night, I don’t know what to say. It’s the darnedest thing I’ve ever seen in 18 years of coaching.”
HOW THEY GOT THERE
Cherokee also was the beneficiary of an earlier Volunteer miscue, a shanked punt that went only 24 yards. The Chiefs capitalized on the good starting field position when freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers hit Aidan Wood for an 11-yard touchdown with 5:54 left in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.
Cherokee's next two possessions ended in interceptions, and the Falcons took advantage of both turnovers to move out front. Senior running back Riley Littleton scored on runs of 2 and 4 yards.
Volunteer took that 12-6 lead into halftime thanks to a goal-line stand with 2:01 left in the second quarter. The Falcons bowed their backs and halted a long Cherokee drive on fourth-and-goal from the 5.
On Volunteer’s first possession of the second half, Jeffers picked off Bowery and the Chiefs were in business again. Jeffers hit a wide-open Jayden Gonzalez for a 72-yard gain to set up first-and-goal from the 5. Jeffers took it in himself for the 12-12 tie with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
Jeffers was 6-of-14 passing for 144 yards with two interceptions and rushed for 23 yards. Parvin finished with 109 yards and the score on 26 carries.
The Falcons shot themselves in the foot with penalties, drawing 11 yellow flags for 112 yards.