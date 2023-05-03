Cherokee boys Twin Lakes Conference champs

The Cherokee boys track and field team won the Twin Lakes Conference title on Tuesday with 155 points.

 Contributed

ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee’s boys track and field team was sweating towards the end of Tuesday’s Twin Lakes Conference meet at home, but in the end, the Chiefs came out on top.

Piling up 155 points, the Rogersville crew defended the home oval by squeaking by Greeneville for the team title by four points.

