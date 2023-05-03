web only Cherokee wins Twin Lakes boys track title From staff reports Tanner Cook Sports Reporter Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email May 3, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Cherokee boys track and field team won the Twin Lakes Conference title on Tuesday with 155 points. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee’s boys track and field team was sweating towards the end of Tuesday’s Twin Lakes Conference meet at home, but in the end, the Chiefs came out on top.Piling up 155 points, the Rogersville crew defended the home oval by squeaking by Greeneville for the team title by four points.Cocke County won the girls team title with 186 points. Some of the notable winners for the Chiefs included Trey Smith in the 110-meter hurdles (17.25) and later the 300 hurdles (42.83) and the 4x100 relay team (47.14).On the girls side, Olivia Spence won 100 hurdles (17.85) and the 300 hurdles (50.63) while Lillyan Henley took gold in the 400 (1:04.57) and pole vault (6-6).Amelia Metz continued her dominance in the discus with a winning throw of 110-8. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tanner Cook Sports Reporter I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Volunteer boys, Tennessee High girls claim ULC track titles By TANNER COOK tcook@sixriversmedia.com Steal-happy Indians top Pioneers in 1-4A play By DOUGLAS FRITZ dfritz@sixriversmedia.com Photo gallery: Cherokee at West Ridge softball Cheryl Gray Science Hill tennis teams sweep D-B By J.D. VAUGHN jvaughn@sixriversmedia.com Pride of the Patriots Contributed Roundup: Lady Indians breeze to win over Unaka from staff reports Providence downs CAK for first-ever TSSAA playoff win By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com Everybody has a shot as postseason play begins By DOUGLAS FRITZ dfritz@johnsoncitypress.com 43rd Annual Six Rivers Media Relays: Highlights Jared Bentley Multimedia Reporter jbentley@sixriversmedia.com Roundup: Byington's big day powers Tribe past Chiefs From staff reports ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.