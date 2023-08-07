ROGERSVILLE —Andres Moncier may actually show up on Cherokee’s offensive stat sheet this year.
He’ll still be blocking, but maybe from different positions. Or in some cases, he might be toting the pigskin himself. Moncier has already changed jersey numbers, now wearing No. 6 for the Chiefs.
“I think the main reason is I’m going to be utilized more on offense,” Moncier said after switching from No. 50. “I think I can contribute a lot to that side of the ball. I’m looking forward to it.”
An offensive guard for the Chiefs’ offense before, Moncier is also likely to line up at tight end and H-back this year. The 6-foot, 205-pound senior expects to do a little bit of everything — block, run, catch passes out of the backfield and sweep.
It’s not the first time Moncier has touched the ball in his football career, just the first time he’s done so during high school. He last played running back in middle school for Bulls Gap, the “Bulls Gap bulldozer” you could say.
“It’s not taken long to get used to,” Moncier said. “I play with a lot of confidence, so I know if I want to do something, I can do it. I’m dedicated to helping this team any way I can. So if this is how coach thinks it’s how I can do it, it’s what I’ll do.”
END GAME
Moncier returns to the defensive end spot where he started last year, garnering some votes for Region 1-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2022.
“Last year, it was all new to me,” Moncier said. “I didn’t know everything so well. But now that I’ve got the hang of it, and I’m playing with confidence now, I’m very confident in my role to help the defense be successful this year.”
HUNGRY FOR SUCCESS
Moncier was in eighth grade the last time Cherokee posted a winning record or made the TSSAA playoffs, having gone 6-5 in 2019.
The Chiefs went 1-9 last fall, the lone win coming in the Hawkins County Super Bowl at Volunteer. Cherokee has since relocated to Region 1-4A — which includes powerhouses like Greeneville and Elizabethton along with Grainger, Volunteer and Northview Academy.
“It’s been a rough few years since I’ve been here,” Moncier said. “And I hold on to that, like a grudge. I want to make this year different. I want to lead these guys. Everybody on this team, I love them. I want them to know how important it is for us to win here. I want to bring that culture back to Cherokee.”
NEXT LEVEL
Moncier does indeed have aspirations to play college football, having already attended a camp at Emory & Henry this summer.
Being able to play multiple positions on offense should only help him there. Not to mention, you can probably catch Moncier in the weight room as early as November.
“I’ve got my eyes on the next level after this season,” Moncier said. “I’m trying to get my foot in the door anywhere I can…..I want to stay dedicated to football. It’s what I love, and it’s what I want my focus to be.”