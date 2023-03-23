featured Central's McAmis named Class 2 state player of the year From staff reports Tanner Cook Sports Reporter Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Mar 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +4 Wise Central’s Emmah McAmis (32) heads upcourt as Clarke County’s Selene Good (1) trails during Saturday's VHSL Class 2 title game at the Siegel Center in Richmond. Tanner Cook/Kingsport Times News Gate City’s Lexi Ervin fires up a jumper against Virginia High during Tuesday’s Region 2D quarterfinal game in Gate City. Andy Meade Gate City's Makayla Bays shoots from the outside against Virginia High during Region 2D quarterfinal action Tuesday. Andy Meade Union’s Abby Slagle tries to drive between Ridgeview defenders during Tuesday’s game. Tanner Cook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia High School League announced its Class 2 all-state girls basketball team on Thursday.Wise Central sophomore guard Emmah McAmis is the player of the year for a second straight season, and Clarke County’s Regina Downing is the coach of the year.McAmis averaged 24.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season, leading the Lady Warriors to the state finals against Clarke County.With limited mobility due to an ankle injury, McAmis played the full 32 minutes and led all players with a game-high 17 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in the 45-41 loss. Clarke County head coach Regina Downing led the Eagles to a 25-5 record and the school’s third finals and second state title with a 45-41 win over the Lady Warriors in the state finals.Eight players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the all-state team.Gate City senior Lexi Ervin was also named to the first team. Teammate Makayla Bays was named to the second team.Union senior Abby Slagle was named to the second team. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Basketball Tanner Cook Sports Reporter I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.