For the second straight year, Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis led her squad back to the Class 2 state championship game. The Lady Warriors fell short of a repeat and a seventh state championship against Clarke County by four points.
McAmis’ toughness and desire to win was on display in the postseason as she suffered a badly sprained ankle in the state quarterfinals against Floyd County, but she came back into the game to make the sealing free throws with 6.3 seconds left. In the state semifinals against Gate City, she made the go-ahead bucket with 12.2 seconds left and then came up with a steal as time expired to preserve the victory.
After another standout season, McAmis has been named the Times News Southwest Virginia player of the year for a second time.
She finished the season with 795 points for a 24.8 per game scoring average. She also grabbed 5.9 rebounds and dished out 4.1 assists per game. McAmis will carry 1,478 points into next season, and she will have a good chance at surpassing 2,000 later in the season.
Only 10 girls in the history of Southwest Virginia have ever scored 2,000 points or more.
COACH OF THE YEAR
In her second time around as the head coach at Eastside, Terri Anne Funk took full advantage of a talented Lady Spartans team, leading them to the Class 1 state title game.
For an outstanding first season back in the captain’s chair, Funk was named the Southwest Virginia coach of the year.
The Lady Spartans trailed most of the way against a sizable Rappahannock County team but had chances down the stretch to win the game.
Funk — a St. Paul graduate with a Group A state individual title in discus — guided Eastside to an unbeaten league record in the regular season and took home the Cumberland District tournament title.
After falling to J.I. Burton in the Region 1D finals, Eastside got revenge with a thrilling win in the semifinals. Eastside finished with a 24-6 record.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Eastside junior Taylor Clay was the “energizer bunny” for an athletic and fiercely defensive squad. Clay, who was usually one of the smaller players on the floor, averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 steals per game.
Clay has been named the Southwest Virginia defensive player of the year.
Her 37 points against Fort Chiswell in the state quarterfinals was a massive spark plug for the Lady Spartans in a key road win.
MOST PROMISING UNDERCLASSMAN
For the second straight season, Eastside sophomore Azzy Hammons has been named Southwest Virginia’s most promising underclassman.
Hammons netted 37 points in the championship and almost single-handedly kept the Lady Spartans in the title game. Hammons averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
She was also named the Cumberland District player of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Makayla Bays, Gate City (Jr.): Not only was Bays dominant on the volleyball court, she wasn’t too shabby with a basketball either. She nearly averaged a double-double with 10.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Bays shot 50.8% from inside the arc this season and finished with 12 double-doubles.
Madison Looney, Wise Central (Jr.): In her first year at Central after transferring from Grundy, Looney notched 1,000 career points and averaged 10.5 points. She also averaged 9.5 rebounds and was often the complement to McAmis in the Lady Warrior offense.
Sarah Williams, J.I. Burton (So.): After transferring back to J.I. Burton from Abingdon, Williams was a standout scorer and helped lead her squad to its first state semifinals appearance in more than a decade. Williams averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 steals a game.
Lexi Ervin, Gate City (Sr.): One of the area’s best sharpshooters, Ervin averaged 11.6 points per game while shooting 42.4% from 3-point range and 86.7% from the free throw line.
Ervin signed to continue her playing days at Milligan.
Abby Slagle, Union (Sr.): Slagle — consistently one of the Mountain 7’s toughest players — averaged 17.5 points, five rebounds and three assists per game. She was named to both the all-district and all-region first teams three times in her career and finished with 1,223 career points.
SECOND TEAM
A’nyah Hollinger, J.I. Burton (Sr.): Hollinger was an all-around force for Burton, putting up 7.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.5 steals.
Kayli Dunn, Twin Springs (Sr.): Dunn, who will play for Lees-McRae next season, totaled 459 points on the season for a 17.0 per game average. She also tallied 162 rebounds (6.0 average), 135 assists (5.0) and 81 steals (3.0).
Gracie Turner, Rye Cove (Jr.): Turner racked up 300 points and 275 rebounds on the season, netting 12.0 points and hauling down 11 rebounds per game.
Braelynn Strouth, Ridgeview (Jr.): Strouth averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. She was named to both the first-team all-district and all-region teams.
Rehgan Sensabaugh, J.I. Burton (So.): Sensabaugh almost averaged a double-double (8.6 points and 9.5 rebounds) and was a key cog in the wheel for the Lady Raiders in the postseason, netting a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds against Eastern Montgomery in the state quarterfinals.