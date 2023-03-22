For the second straight year, Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis led her squad back to the Class 2 state championship game. The Lady Warriors fell short of a repeat and a seventh state championship against Clarke County by four points.

McAmis’ toughness and desire to win was on display in the postseason as she suffered a badly sprained ankle in the state quarterfinals against Floyd County, but she came back into the game to make the sealing free throws with 6.3 seconds left. In the state semifinals against Gate City, she made the go-ahead bucket with 12.2 seconds left and then came up with a steal as time expired to preserve the victory.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you