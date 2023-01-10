NORTON — Robin Dotson started his girls basketball head coaching career at J.J. Kelly in 1987.
His team won four games.
A few years and a few trophies later, Dotson is in an elite club.
One week after reaching 700 coaching wins, Dotson earned No. 702 when Wise Central beat Lee High on Tuesday. He stands fourth in VHSL history in girls basketball coaching wins and is one of only four coaches in the sport to win more than 700 VHSL games.
He has plenty of hardware to accompany his team’s victories over his more than three-decade career.
Dotson, first at J.J. Kelly and then at Central, has guided his teams to seven state championships, three state runner- up finishes, 11 regional championships, 19 district championships and 17 district tournament championships.
ONE OF 700
Dotson’s 700th victory came last Tuesday against Gate City.
It was a special win for the VHSL Hall of Famer, but he said it simply was one of 700 hard-fought wins by his players over the decades.
“700 wins. It means I have had a lot of great players and a lot of great kids that have just laid it on the line,” Dotson said after the victory. “I’ve been extremely blessed with talented players that have been willing to work hard and buy in.
“I’m just blessed. That’s all I can say.”
REMEMBERING THE YEARS
It’s easy to track Dotson’s success to great players and great teams, including two squads that went undefeated in 2002 (30-0) and 2015 (29-0).
But he also remembers the teams that were not as successful, at least in terms of wins and losses.
“When I first started, we won four games in my first year,” Dotson said. “Those four counted and those players counted.
“It’s not about me. It’s about these kids.”
One of those kids, Central sophomore guard Emmah McAmis, who stands among the best of the many extremely talented players Dotson has coached over the years, said being a part of the team that allowed Dotson to reach the milestone was special.
“Coach Dotson deserves this one,” McAmis said last week. “He’s been on us, you know, that we need to play defense and run the offense and do a bunch of stuff. He knows what we can play up to and our abilities.
“This one is just extra special because we played a really good team, but I think we kind of wanted it a little bit more. We all knew this was a good game for us and we all wanted it for him.”
STILL AT IT
With the milestone behind him, Dotson has his team focused on the future and the rest of this season. His defending state champion Lady Warriors currently are battling fellow front-runners Gate City, Union and Ridgeview for Mountain 7 District supremacy.
Just like every season, Dotson knows the toughest Class 2 girls basketball district in the state still has plenty of action ahead before any team will be able to claim its title.
“You can’t take a night off in this district,” he said. “We have faced a brutal schedule. And you want to play tough people to make you better, and I think that has.”