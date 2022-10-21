Wise Central at Union football Church

Quarterback Braeden Church and the Central football team sit eighth in the VHSL Region 2D playoff standings entering Friday’s game at Lee High.

 Roddy Addington

Playoff implications abound in Friday’s high school football games around Southwest Virginia.

Perhaps none carries more importance to the postseason picture than the Mountain 7 District matchup featuring Lee High and Wise Central. The Generals (4-3, 0-3) host Central (3-4, 1-3) at 7 p.m. at Five Star Stadium.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos