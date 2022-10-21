Playoff implications abound in Friday’s high school football games around Southwest Virginia.
Perhaps none carries more importance to the postseason picture than the Mountain 7 District matchup featuring Lee High and Wise Central. The Generals (4-3, 0-3) host Central (3-4, 1-3) at 7 p.m. at Five Star Stadium.
With three weeks left in the commonwealth’s regular season, the Warriors enter the game holding the eighth and final spot in the VHSL Region 2D postseason standings.
Tazewell, one spot above Central in the power points, finishes off its season with two winnable games against Marion and Fort Chiswell.
Richlands is in ninth looking to upend the Warriors for that final playoff spot. The Blue Tornado are off Friday before ending the season with tough games against David Crockett and Virginia High.
A win by Richlands in either of its final two games will make things interesting for Central, which finishes off the season against Gate City and Grundy after this weekend.
Lee sits sixth in the playoff rankings. A win Friday would all but secure a second straight postseason appearance for the Generals. A loss would put pressure on Lee as the bottom half of the regional playoff standings shuffles these final few weeks.
On the field, Central is likely to stay with its ground attack, which is led by quarterback Braeden Church and Alec Gent.
But Church has also opened up the passing game lately. Last week against Union, he completed 7 of 16 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
Lee can test Central’s defense both on the ground and through the air. Grayson Huff is the Generals’ challenging rusher, and quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft has plenty of targets to hit with his arm.
JOHN BATTLE (1-6, 0-3) at GATE CITY (5-2, 3-0)It’s homecoming at Legion Field for the Blue Devils, who are on a collision course with Ridgeview. Gate City’s game against the Wolfpack in the regular- season finale could decide the Mountain 7 championship.
First things first, however. The Blue Devils cannot afford to look past the upset-minded Trojans this week.
Gate City’s offense is geared toward a run-heavy attack that includes a strong, experienced front line, senior running back Ethan Fleming and dual-threat quarterback Luke Bledsoe.
Gate City’s stout defensive unit includes Brendan Cassidy, Jacob Bowman, Dominic Collins, Cameron Dolan, Zack DePriest, Jude Crawford, Mason Hickman, Landen McDonald, Malachi Carrico, Fleming and Gabe Johnson, who has been the unsung hero for the Devils this season.
OTHER GAMES
Plenty of other action is on tap Friday in Southwest Virginia. Ridgeview (7-0, 4-0) is at Abingdon (4-3, 2-1) in Mountain 7 District action. Cumberland District games feature J.I. Burton (3-4, 2-0) at Castlewood (1-6, 0-3) and Eastside (0-8, 0-3) at Thomas Walker (2-5, 1-1). And nondistrict contests have Cumberland Gap (2-6) at Twin Springs (4-2) and Virginia High (5-2) at Chilhowie (0-7).