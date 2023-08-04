Jude Davis

Central junior linebacker Jude Davis, after gaining more than 40 pounds of muscle during the offseason, will be the anchor of the Warriors’ defense this season.

NORTON — Wise Central junior linebacker Jude Davis took a long offseason and made himself better.

“Jude has really dedicated himself to lifting in the offseason and becoming more physical,” Warriors coach Jason Mullins said. “He’s crazy sometimes. He can hand-stand walk all the way from the field to the fieldhouse. He’s so athletic.”

