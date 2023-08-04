NORTON — Wise Central junior linebacker Jude Davis took a long offseason and made himself better.
“Jude has really dedicated himself to lifting in the offseason and becoming more physical,” Warriors coach Jason Mullins said. “He’s crazy sometimes. He can hand-stand walk all the way from the field to the fieldhouse. He’s so athletic.”
Davis — a star wrestler for the Warriors last winter — has grown not only in stature over the course of the offseason but also in muscle. Some 40 pounds of it to be exact.
“I was out here last year playing middle linebacker at 145 (pounds),” Davis said. “Now, I’m about 185 or 190. I felt like I performed decent enough last year, but adding 40 pounds to that will be a bit of difference.”
”RELENTLESSLY TOUGH”
“Jude has really grown up a lot and he’s always been that relentlessly tough kid,” Mullins said. “He’s dedicated himself to working out. I know he’s a wrestler at heart, but they sometimes make pretty good football players, too. He comes out here, works hard and motivates everybody else.
“We had a scrimmage (on Friday) and a kid on his team caught the ball and he instinctively turned around and nailed him. They were on the same team, but that’s Jude — he’s always looking for someone to hit.”
Has Davis lost anything now that he’s added muscle?
“I’m actually faster and more agile than I was, actually,” he said. “Everything has improved from last year to this year.”
The Warriors don’t have all that many returning starters on either side of the football, but Davis is a bright spot with enough experience to shoulder a leadership role on defense. He’s also going to be seen quite a bit at running back, but his high-energy levels scream star linebacker.
HEY JUDE
Davis plays it cool (but doesn’t look like a fool) on the gridiron with his developing leadership style.
“The younger kids on the team really look up to him and the older guys respect him,” Mullins said.
“We had a lot of seniors that left from last year,” Davis said. “We’ve got some young talent coming up, but I feel like if we can get the returners to encourage the new people, I think we’ll be good.”
Though VHSL have only been in official practice for a few days, Davis can see the attitude of the team adjusting as the new players acclimate to the speed.
“The first couple of weeks are going to be tough with soreness and injuries,” Davis said. “If we can get that, we can just keep on trucking and push a little bit harder.”