At this point, Wise Central girls basketball fans could book a room in Richmond each year for the second weekend in March and not have to worry that much about needing a refund.

Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 title game against Clarke County at VCU’s Siegel Center marks the eighth time in 11 years that defending state champion Wise Central has made the state final. Tipoff between the Lady Eagles and Lady Warriors is set for 4:30 p.m.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

