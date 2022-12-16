BIG STONE GAP — No one wants to talk about must-win games in December.
But with Wise Central’s loss to Ridgeview Tuesday night to open the Mountain 7 District schedule, the Lady Warriors came into Friday’s district game against district and Wise County rival Union with a must-win mentality.
“We can’t go two games in the hole to start the district season and expect to have a chance, so it was a pretty big victory for us,” Central coach Robin Dotson said.
Dotson’s Lady Warriors (6-1, 1-1) used a strong fourth-quarter effort to break open a close contest and take a 68-45 Mountain 7 win over Union (4-2, 1-1).
Central outscored the Lady Bears 14-2 over the first 3:40 of the final period to seal the win.
“I thought as a team we were more under control in that second half than we have been all year long,” Dotson said.
“We slowed ourselves down a little bit on offense and found the open person to get a good shot. Sometimes we had to make two extra passes to find the open person, but we did.”
Super sophomore Emmah McAmis did most of the damage for Central during the fourth-quarter spree.
McAmis tallied 13 of her game-high 30 points in the fourth-quarter run.
Madison Looney added 15 points for Central.
Brooke Bailey led Union’s scorers with 19, while Abby Slagle finished with 14.
UP NEXT
The Lady Bears are back in action Saturday with a road trip to Shelby Valley, Ky.
Central travels to Florida next week for three weeks to take part in the KSA Basketball Classic.
boys game
In a game where every point was valuable, Union freshman Cam Bostic led the Bears with 19 in a 43-31 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over Central (3-2, 0-2).
Union’s young squad led from start to finish.
The Bears (4-1, 1-1) held a 23-15 halftime lead and outscored Central 9-7 in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead heading to the fourth frame.
Union veteran coach Zack Moore said his team is still learning the game at the varsity level.
“We don’t know really what to expect this year as far as our team,” Moore said. “I think each night is going to be different.
“We knew it was going to be a close game. When we got the lead, we slowed it down and tried to run our offense.
“We’re not where we could be yet as far as offense goes where I can just turn them loose.”
Ethan Collins led Central with 13 points, while Chance Boggs finished with 10.
UP NEXT
Union is in Gatlinburg next week to compete in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.