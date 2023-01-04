NORTON — A milestone win for girls basketball coach Robin Dotson came at a good time for his Wise Central team.
The Lady Warriors used an attacking defense early that helped knock Mountain 7 District rival Gate City from the ranks of the unbeatens.
NORTON — A milestone win for girls basketball coach Robin Dotson came at a good time for his Wise Central team.
The Lady Warriors used an attacking defense early that helped knock Mountain 7 District rival Gate City from the ranks of the unbeatens.
The 56-44 win gave Dotson the 700th victory of his career, an elite club. In VHSL history, only four girls basketball coaches have won at least 700 games.
“700 wins. It means I have had a lot of great players and a lot of great kids that have just laid it on the line,” Dotson said. “I’ve been extremely blessed with talent players that have been willing to work hard and buy in. I’m just blessed. That’s all I can say.”
In the boys’ game, Gate City kept its district record perfect and moved into sole possession of first with a 72-66 win over the Warriors.
Central’s defense swarmed on the Lady Blue Devils early, forcing 11 turnovers that helped the Lady Warriors build a 16-4 lead in the opening quarter.
“We struggled down in Florida (in a holiday tournament) in a couple of games and we got our confidence down,” Dotson said. “This was a tough game to have to come back and get your confidence back.
“The good start by us really helped us and we played with confidence from then on out.”
Central (8-3, 2-1) led 29-14 at halftime before the Lady Blue Devils (7-1, 2-1) stepped up their game. Gate City pulled to within 38-33 with 6:28 left to play but could draw no closer.
“We knew they were going to come with pressure,” Dotson said. “They’re a good team, a well-coached team.
“It’s just a great win for us. It’s not over, but it gets us back even with them.”
Gate City coach Kelly Houseright was happy with her team’s second-half effort.
“You can’t spot a good team that many points,” Houseright said. “We cut it to five, but that took about everything out of us. They’re supposed to win, right? They came ready to play and evidently we didn’t. They’re the reigning state champion so we weren’t expected to win this game, probably.
“We’ll take this loss and learn from it. We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of next month.”
Emmah McAmis led the Lady Warriors with 30 points and Madison Looney added 15.
Gate City got 15 points from Makayla Bays and 12 from Jaydan Carrico.
Gate City’s boys led 37-27 at halftime and 52-46 after three quarters, but Central made things interesting in the final period.
The Warriors (5-5, 0-3) got a 3-point shot from Chance Boggs for a 58-58 tie with 4:13 left to play. But the Blue Devils (4-5, 3-0) rolled off the next nine points to build a 67-58 advantage with a little more than a minute to play.
Central made another charge, but solid shooting from the free-throw line preserved the Gate City win.
Bo Morris led the Blue Devils with 25 points, Gunner Garrett scored 22 and Eli McMurray added 12.
Central got 22 point from Boggs, 16 from Ethan Collins, 12 from Parker Collins and 11 from Casey Dotson.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.