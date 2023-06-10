Abbie Jordan

Wise Central’s Abbie Jordan (10) battles for the ball with Clarke County’s Campbell Neiman (14) during Saturday's VHSL Class 2 title game in Salem.

 Contributed

SALEM — Facing the unenviable task of playing powerful Clarke County in the VHSL Class 2 girls soccer championship on Saturday at Roanoke College’s Kerr Stadium, Wise Central came up short 7-0.

The Lady Eagles (24-0-0) struck first on a goal seven minutes into the game by Kelsey Elrod and the floodgates opened from there.

Wise Central team photo

The Wise Central girls soccer team fell in Saturday’s Class 2 championship game against unbeaten Clarke County 7-0. 

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you