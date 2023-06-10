SALEM — Facing the unenviable task of playing powerful Clarke County in the VHSL Class 2 girls soccer championship on Saturday at Roanoke College’s Kerr Stadium, Wise Central came up short 7-0.
The Lady Eagles (24-0-0) struck first on a goal seven minutes into the game by Kelsey Elrod and the floodgates opened from there.
Elrod finished with four goals. Madison Toone, Summer Toone and Leah Mitchell also got in on the action.
“Clarke County had a ton of quality and when we started watching film last night to try to prepare, it was evident that they were very good,” Central coach Matt Mullins said. “They were great in possession and they spread us apart. They really wore us down and they had great shooters that could do it from all angles.”
The Lady Warriors (17-4-2) simply had no answer for one of the best teams in Northern Virginia regardless of classification.
“We knew we had our work cut out for us and we came out in a really defensive formation to start,” Mullins said. “We saw the day before with some of the scores they had where they would score in the first five or 10 minutes of the game and we wanted to try to delay that as long as possible and try to make it close.
“We’ve been good defensively all year, but we haven’t played anyone on the level that Clarke was. So many of their girls were dangerous.”
Though the memorable season came to a sudden halt for the Lady Warriors, the squad accomplished a lot. They won the Mountain 7 District outright, claimed the the district tournament title and were the Region 2D runners-up.
“It’s been a fantastic season and after we won the first trophy, that was our first objective,” Mullins said. “I talked with them and told them that we might win four trophies this year. Two of them were first place and two were runner-up and if you would’ve given us this option at the beginning of the season, we would’ve been very happy with where we are.”
The Lady Warriors are a young squad with four seniors, but the graduation of all-time leading scorer Olivia Webb (91 goals) and goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton will leave big holes on Mullins’ squad.
“This has been a phenomenal group of seniors,” Mullins said. “I had my best group of four that graduated prior to 2020 and I thought that I wouldn’t be able to replace them. A little quiet group of freshmen came in and worked really hard and they had a care for each other. That group has come so far in four seasons and they inspire me to continue and build for the future.”