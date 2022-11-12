SALEM — The Wise Central boys team led a parade of high-finishing Southwest Virginia teams Saturday at the VHSL cross country championships at Green Hill Park.
The Warriors edged district foe Union 93-97 for the Class 2 boys championship. Tyler Kiser finished 14th individually at 17:45.43 to lead Central to its first team title. Patton Short finished 22nd, Tanner Kiser 24th, Jesse Greear 25th and Luke Collie 30th for the Warriors.
“The team came together at the right moment,” Central coach Brian Mills said. “We overcame some injuries and came together the last month of the season. We gained momentum, gained confidence at the Mountain 7 race, the region race and it snowballed today.”
Mills now has a state championship as an athlete and a coach. He was part of the J.J. Kelly team that won the 1998 Group A championship.
“I’ve coached many sports, but this is who I feel I am,” Mills said. “There were a lot of similarities from the 1988 team to this team, the hard work that goes into it and overcoming the injuries. I kept telling the kids that something good would happen at the end of the season. Like our coach preached to us in 1988 to stick to the process, we kept telling them to trust in the process this season.”
Same as the Region 2D region meet, Union was runner-up despite getting better finishes from its top-two runners.
Dorian Almer (17:37.52) was ninth overall and Chad Douglas (17:41.42) was 10th for the Bears, who had won two of the previous three state titles. Ean Schenck (23rd), Gavin Bolling (31st) and Matthew Blanton (45th) also contributed points.
Floyd County’s Mason Erchull won the individual title at 16:33.84.
In the Class 2 girls competition, Wise Central finished fourth in the team standings, paced by Lydia Slemp’s fourth-place finish in 20:31.09. Ameera Youmessi also earned all-state, finishing 13th in 21:09.39.
Alleghany’s Kiera Lowman won the individual title in 18:59.94 and Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy (19:07.61) was runner-up. Alleghany won the team title with 65 points. Clarke County and Floyd County each had 96 points, followed by Central (136) and Virginia High (148).
ABINGDON SWEEP
Abingdon pulled off the double by capturing both Class 3 team championships.
The Abingdon boys repeated as champions after winning 65-97 over Tabb after placing four runners in the top 11, led by Rives Boltwood in third (15:48.48) and Jack Bundy in fifth (16:11.08). Other scorers for the Falcons were Gregory Poisson (eighth), Bramley Childress (11th) and Henry Pillion (49th).
Monticello’s Bazil Mathes set a blistering pace and crossed in 15:25.97 to win the individual race.
Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee won the individual girls title in 18:21.07, boosting the Lady Falcons to a 45-87 win over Maggie Walker in the team race.
Josie Jackson (eighth, 19:28.33) and Amanda Ferrante (11th, 19:44.68) also posted all-state finishes for Abingdon, which received points from Elaina Bakker (19th) and Cecelia Johnson (23th).
MORE SW VIRGINIA SUCCESS
Derek Mitchell won the Class 1 individual title in 16:14.04 to lead the Lebanon boys to the team championship. Alec Deckard (fifth), Eli Taylor (12th) and Carter Dillon (15th) captured all-state honors in helping the Pioneers win 47-80 over Mathews.
Grundy, led by third-place finisher Kaleb Elswick, was third in the team race with 109 points.
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson was fourth individually after running a 16:38.40.
Grundy’s Jessi Looney won the Class 1 girls race in 19:46.35, helping the Golden Wave place third with 90 points.
George Wythe won the team championship by a 49-72 margin over Galileo.
Eastside freshman Shelby Stanley earned all-state honors after her 13th-place run in 21:45.