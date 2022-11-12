SALEM — The Wise Central boys team led a parade of high-finishing Southwest Virginia teams Saturday at the VHSL cross country championships at Green Hill Park.

The Warriors edged district foe Union 93-97 for the Class 2 boys championship. Tyler Kiser finished 14th individually at 17:45.43 to lead Central to its first team title. Patton Short finished 22nd, Tanner Kiser 24th, Jesse Greear 25th and Luke Collie 30th for the Warriors.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos