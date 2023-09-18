JONESVILLE — Once the thick fog cleared after a 45-minute delay at Monday’s Cumberland District golf championships, Castlewood emerged victorious for the fifth consecutive time with a score of 362.

The Blue Devils — who had already clinched a spot in next week’s Region 1D tournament via winning the regular season — had a sweet start to the postseason with the win at the Cedar Hill Country Club.

