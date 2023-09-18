JONESVILLE — Once the thick fog cleared after a 45-minute delay at Monday’s Cumberland District golf championships, Castlewood emerged victorious for the fifth consecutive time with a score of 362.
The Blue Devils — who had already clinched a spot in next week’s Region 1D tournament via winning the regular season — had a sweet start to the postseason with the win at the Cedar Hill Country Club.
The Blue Devils were led by Bailee Varney’s 11-over 82, Payton King’s 90, Caden Dishman’s 94 and Parker King’s 96.
Rye Cove senior Dawson Kern defeated teammate and first cousin Jon Kern in a playoff to claim medalist honors with a 10-over 81. The Eagles were the runner-up with a score of 369 and qualified to the regional.
The top two teams and the top six individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to next week’s regional tournament at Holston Hills Country Club in Marion on Monday.
FAMILY FEUD
Jon Kern — Rye Cove’s usual low man — had a tough day all the way around, shooting his worst score of the season.
Dawson was there to pick up the slack, however, shooting one of his best scores of the season and helping the Eagles to runner-up honors.
“I was getting off the tee pretty well and my wedges were getting me pretty close,” Dawson said. “I was also making some good putts today.
“Typically, Jon is out of my league in golf, but he had an off day today. Thankfully, I was able to come out on top.”
On the playoff hole, Jon out-drove his cousin and hit a beautiful shot to land on the green within 12 feet of the hole, but missed the birdie putt.
On his second shot, Dawson landed off the green and needed a clutch shot to have a chance.
He got that in the form of a chip that landed within six feet of the pin and had an opportunity for par.
Dawson made his par putt while Jon pulled his left to give his cousin the win.
“My thought process was ‘Please pull it,’” Dawson said. “It turns out he did pull it. It sucks to win like that, but a win is a win.”
OTHER QUALIFIERS
The individuals who automatically qualified to the regional tournament were Eastside’s Adam Burke and Will Johnson, J.I. Burton’s Abigail Absher and Hayden Sturgill and Thomas Walker’s Parker Jackson and Danton Salyer.