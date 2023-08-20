CASTLEWOOD — Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards had to choose between two record-breaking quarterbacks this offseason.
Talk about a good problem to have.
Forrest McConnell eclipsed the Blue Devils’ single- game passing mark last fall, a record that not long afterward fell to Brayden Houchins.
“They both had 300-yard games last year,” Edwards said. “We feel at this point with Forrest’s athletic ability that we’re in better shape moving him to running back, receiver and different areas where Houchins can throw the ball around.”
Whereas the 5-foot-9, 145-pound McConnell — a senior — presents more of a dual threat, the 6-2, 146-pound Houchins — a junior — is more of a pocket passer.
But no matter who’s taking the snaps, Edwards stressed the need to keep possession this year.
“We threw way too many interceptions (in 2022) … I’m just as guilty of those as they are because I told them where to throw it,” Edwards said. “They understand the offense where last year, it was more me telling them where to throw it and not as much reading.”
THE SKILL PLAYERS
Junior Seth Sifford returns to the backfield, alongside sophomore and John Battle transfer Seth Farmer.
Junior Jimmy Shouse alternates between running back and receiver, primarily lining up outside.
“Jimmy’s probably the most athletic kid we have, so we’ve got to find a place to put him and let him go,” Edwards said.
Senior Xavier Sanders, junior Kaleb Taylor and sophomore Wes Harvey join McConnell in the receiving corps.
REBUILDING THE LINES
The Blue Devils’ biggest concern at this point is the battle up front after seeing the graduation of two defensive ends with nearly 100 tackles last fall.
“That’s our question mark right now,” Edwards said. “We had a couple of kids come out for the first time.”
Sophomore Jasper Salyers is one of them. Fellow sophomores Jacob Young, Trey Hamm and Eli Long as well as freshman Brunner Houchins are the front-runners to start along the offensive line.
Naturally, with a roster of 24 players, those players are also tasked with rebuilding the front of Castlewood’s multiple-look defense — which most often uses 3-4 and 4-4 schemes.
LINEBACKERS AND SECONDARY
Sifford and Salyers are projected to start at inside linebacker, with senior Lucas Cress and Shouse on the outside.
Harvey and Sanders are most likely to play cornerback and McConnell at safety.
Junior Sam Gibson will handle kicking duties.
THE OUTLOOK
Castlewood is seeking its first winning campaign and VHSL Class 1 playoff berth in three seasons, the most recent in the pandemic spring of 2021 when it went 5-2.
After winning last year’s season opener at North Greene 49-20, the Blue Devils couldn’t seem to recover from three-point losses to Honaker and Thomas Walker.
“We put yards up, just couldn’t get it in the end zone at times,” Edwards said. “We played some good teams who beat us, but there were times we beat ourselves (with turnovers). They knew it, and for me that was the best part.
“We came in here and discussed how we all made mistakes, and we held each other accountable for it. We feel like we had a good offseason.”