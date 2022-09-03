KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams.

Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the Indians, completing 16 of 22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-6 quarterback was surrounded by a number of playmakers all evening.

