KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams.
Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the Indians, completing 16 of 22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-6 quarterback was surrounded by a number of playmakers all evening.
“I think we showed tonight that it ain’t all Jonavan Gillespie,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “He’s really special, but we’ve got some other special guys, too.”
Andrew Myers scored on a pair of inside runs, Gillespie caught seven passes for 85 yards and Hayden Russell was all over the field making big plays to help the Tribe (3-0, 1-0) remain perfect.
Defensively, D-B stuffed East’s running game, allowing only 22 yards rushing while sacking Hurricanes quarterback Eli Seals six times.
“I thought our offense played well, but our dang defense was as tough as it could be,” Christian said. “I think we have a good group of kids who like ball, who like being around each other, and I think as long as we can keep them where they like each other and everything like that, we’ve got a chance.”
DEFENSE SHINES
Despite giving up its first points of the year, D-B’s defense rocked the Hurricanes along the line of scrimmage and reduced the East attack to a few, long pass completions in the first half, before dominating after intermission.
With interior linemen like Eli Smith and Sam Browder controlling the line of scrimmage, Myers and fellow linebacker Branson Carswell stood tall.
“Branson Carswell and Andrew Myers should take those guys up front out to dinner probably,” Christian said. “Yeah, they did a good job, our tackles in there and then our ends, too. Sam Browder played great tonight ... 64 (Chris Harris), Justin Hale and Cooper Martin and some others. Real proud of those guys.
“Wasn’t sure how we’d respond to giving up our first touchdown of the season, but after that we created some turnovers and really got after their quarterback.”
And not to be forgotten, Russell intercepted a pass and forced a fumble to set up a pair of touchdowns, in addition to scoring one himself.
“Watched a lot of film,” the senior strong safety said, “but first I’ve got to give the glory to God because if not for Him I wouldn’t be anywhere right now.
“Coaches said to give them no light, so that’s what we did,” Russell added. “We’re coached very well and this team is really put together and coming together.”
Titan Thomas did his part as well, drilling six kickoffs into the end zone.
PULLING AWAY
Peyton Franklin, a sophomore, gave D-B a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter with a 40-yard dash that featured a terrific cutback, before East immediately countered with a 32-yard TD pass from Seals to 6-4 Nathan Roberts.
Franklin led the D-B ground game with 56 yards on six carries.
Roberts caught three passes for 99 yards to pace the ’Canes (1-2, 0-1).
The game was still tied at 7 when the Tribe scored twice in a two-minute span late in the second quarter.
Carson first hit Dakari Dixon with a 9-yard TD pass before finding a wide-open Russell for a 40-yard scoring bomb and a 21-7 advantage at halftime. Russell finished with three receptions for 64 yards.
The Tribe seized total command with three touchdowns in the third quarter, Myers running it in from the 4 and the 12 to up the margin to 35-7.
Carson’s third TD pass, a 51-yard deep ball to Rome Pruitt with 18 seconds left in the period, pushed the lead to 42-7 and brought on a continuous clock. Pruitt was filling in for Gillespie, who suffered a leg injury late in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Dobyns-Bennett welcomes David Crockett to J. Fred next Friday. The game was moved because of lighting issues at the Pioneers’ stadium.