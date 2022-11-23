WISE — Hope can spring from tragedy.
Such is the story of Wednesday’s 11th annual Candace Rakes Memorial Scholarship Jamboree at the UVA Wise Prior Convocation Center.
The high school girls basketball preseason jamboree featured 12 teams that played two three-quarter contests throughout the day.
The jamboree allows teams to warm up for the regular season, which begins next week, by playing two game-like contests against other programs.
Ultimately, the jamboree provides a path to education for young women who play collegiate basketball at UVA Wise.
The jamboree honors the memory of Candace Rakes, who died tragically in an automobile accident in November 1994.
She was a fourth-grade student in Wise, a 9-year-old who loved basketball.
The accident also claimed the life of Candace’s father, Gary, who was the Wise County Circuit Court clerk.
Candace played youth basketball with her classmates, including Sarah and Rachel Helton and Lashay Collier among others.
The Helton twins, Collier and their teammates led the now-closed J.J. Kelly High School to the girls basketball state championship in 2003 and graduated later that spring, the same time Candace was supposed to graduate.
In 1996, Candace’s mother Jennifer Mullins Hibbitts, with help of family and friends, established an endowment scholarship at UVA Wise in the memory of her basketball-loving daughter.
“The Helton family has always been very supportive of Jennifer’s family,” jamboree organizer and Wise Central coach Robin Dotson said. “Prior to doing this we would help some youth tournaments and things like that to raise money (for the scholarship). But ever since they opened the convo center, we’ve been hosting this jamboree.
“It’s a good event and helps to keep Candace’s memory alive.”
Money from the jamboree goes to the scholarship fund, which awards financial scholarships to players on the UVA Wise women’s basketball team.
It’s an event that draws teams from throughout the region for a chance to play at the Prior Center.
“We regularly have 10 or 11, 12 teams that come to play,” Dotson said. “You get to play two different opponents in game-like conditions, and everyone seems to enjoy it.”
Union coach Kory Bostic brings his team to participate in the jamboree each year, including Wednesday’s event.
Bostic said participating in the jamboree is a great opportunity for his program.
“It’s great all together,” the coach said. “You’ve got the scholarship fund that this benefits, and it’s an opportunity to come up here and play in the best facility, in my opinion, in Southwest Virginia.
“It’s good to get games on these types of courts. We appreciate the college for hosting us and coach Dotson for putting it all together. It’s just a top-notch jamboree.”
THE GAMES
Bostic’s Lady Bears won both of their games in the jamboree taking a 46-31 victory over Letcher County Central, Kentucky, and a 35-26 victory over Thomas Walker.
In other games played in Wednesday’s jamboree, Ridgeview defeated Lebanon 43-19, Ridgeview beat Marion 53-27, J.I. Burton downed Lebanon 38-16 and Marion beat the Lady Raiders 45-37.
Wise Central defeated Letcher County Central 37-28 and John Battle beat Thomas Walker 38-21 before Twin Valley rolled to a 40-18 victory over John Battle.
Twin Valley edged Twin Springs 24-21 and Tazewell took a 31-30 win over Twin Springs.
In the day’s final game, Wise Central defeated Tazewell 58-23.