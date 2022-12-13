Gate City’s Gunner Garrett (23) goes up for a shot during Tuesday night’s Mountain 7 District game with Abingdon. Garrett scored 21 points — all but two in the first half — in the Blue Devils’ 58-55 win.
GATE CITY — In a game featuring plenty of experienced stars, it was a freshman — a player who did not score until the final 41 seconds — who emerged as the brightest star Tuesday.
Gate City’s Corey Byrd stole the ball at midcourt, sank a game-tying shot and then nailed a bank-shot 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift the Blue Devils to a dramatic 58-55 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over Abingdon.
CLOSE TO THE FINISH
The score remained close throughout, and the teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 39.
They swapped the lead four times and were tied three times before Byrd’s game-winning shot.
The fourth lead exchange came when 7-footer Evan Ramsey, an NCAA Division I prospect, connected on two free throws to stake Abingdon (3-1, 0-1) to a 55-53 lead.
Gate City (2-2, 1-0) turned over the ball on its next possession, but the Falcons returned the favor just seconds later on Byrd’s steal. He sprinted down the floor for a layup that tied it at 55 with 41 seconds left on the clock.
“Tonight I kind of focused on defense and tried to get my team the ball as much as I could,” Byrd said. “I got that ball and I just had to go.”
After another Abingdon miss, Gate City regained control with time running out and the Blue Devils called time out to set up a play.
Coming out of the break, Byrd was the open man on the floor. He took a pass from Eli McMurray just to the right of the top of the key and put up a shot that banked off the backboard and into the basket for the victory.
“My mind exploded. I’m just clueless,” the freshman said of his last-second heroics. “I thought the clock was about to go off, so I just shot that and bank.”
Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes was thrilled by the win over the Falcons, who were predicted by most to win the district title.
“Abingdon’s a really good team,” Barnes said. “It was kind of a weird feeling to play a district game this early, but to come away with the victory was special.”
FAR FROM PERFECT
Despite the outcome, Barnes said the victory was far from perfect.
“I told the guys we have so much room to grow and get better, but to find a way to claw back and fight and win the game was awesome,” he noted. “I was super proud of them.”
First-year Abingdon coach Chris Hutton said his team will take away some positives from the loss.
“We came in here and competed in a good environment for basketball and I think we gave pretty much everything we had there in the second half,” Hutton said. “What a better shot for them to take to beat us on, a bank 3 from 25 feet.”
THE NUMBERS
Gunner Garrett was the key for Gate City in the first half. He finished with 21 points, all but two coming over the first two quarters.
McMurray finished with 15 points and Bo Morris added 10 to the Blue Devils’ scorebook.
Ramsey and Dayton Osborne accounted for all but nine of the Falcons’ points. Ramsey fired up a game-high 33 and Osborne came through with 13.
LADY BLUE DEVILS ROLL
The girls’ game was the antithesis of a tight game.
Gate City (4-0, 1-0) put the first 16 points on the scoreboard and held Abingdon (1-4, 0-1) scoreless in the opening quarter on the way to a 62-27 win.
Addie Gibson finished with 16 points for the Lady Blue Devils. Jayden Carrico scored 10 and Makayla Bays had five points and 10 rebounds in a game that saw most of Gate City’s starters sit for all but a minute of the second half.
Gate City had 11 players finish with points.
Abingdon was led by Cadence Waters, who scored 12.