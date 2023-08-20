NORTON — Fifth-year coach Jacob Caudill doesn’t want John I. Burton’s football team to share anything this season.
Even with the Raiders accomplishing their 2022 preseason goal of winning the Cumberland District, Burton had to split the title with Rye Cove and Twin Springs. The ensuing tiebreaker kept Burton out of the VHSL Class 1 playoffs.
“We got there (to a district title), but it’s got an asterisk beside it,” Caudill said. “I thought we were starting to come on there toward the end of the season.”
A 20-6 home loss to Rye Cove in Game 9 ultimately stood between the Raiders and the postseason.
YOUTH MOVEMENT
No matter who wins the starting quarterback job, it’ll be someone new to the program. The 5-foot-9, 145-pound Peyton Brummitte is one of the front-runners as a freshman, and 6-2, 185-pound junior Tyson Welch joined the Raiders after transferring from Union. Welch is also slated to handle punting and kicking duties.
“That’s a lot of pressure to put on a freshman, but I think Peyton has risen to that challenge and done very well in camp so far,” Caudill said. “And Tyson, his skill set is unbelievable.”
In fact, Burton is young at most of its skill positions.
One of the few exceptions is 6-foot, 160-pound junior Ian Tate, the team’s top returning receiver and rusher in its spread offense. He gained 86 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and caught nine passes for 154 yards and two scores last fall.
Other than Tate, juniors Colin Hart (5-11, 165) and Braylon McConnell (5-11, 165), sophomore Lucas McClain (5-11, 145) and freshman Dru Peters (6-0, 185) make up the receiving corps.
Running back likewise is by committee and led by two freshmen: Jayce Coleman (5-8, 135) and Alex Colley (5-9, 150).
“We’ll be young at the skill positions, but we’re still pretty fast,” Caudill said. “We still should have pretty decent speed.”
REBUILDING THE LINES
Jason Dales has taken over coaching duties for an offensive line that’s had to replace four graduated seniors. Carter Stidham, a 5-10, 230-pound junior, is the only returnee, but Caudill indicated he has an idea who’s going to anchor the line this year.
DJ Buchanan (5-9, 200), one of only four seniors, is projected to start, as are juniors Mike Carver (5-3, 190) and Jake Reynolds (6-2, 255). Sophomore Adrian Russell (5-11, 200) and freshman Bryan Culbertson (5-8, 245) are both likely to see time, too.
LINEBACKERS AND SECONDARY
Holden Hutchinson (5-11, 155) and fellow senior Carter Sowden (6-0, 165), a transfer and the son of a former Raiders player, are projected to see time at linebacker in the 3-5 scheme. Stidham, Russell, Hart, Peters, McConnell and sophomore Kaenan Sturgill (5-10, 180) are also in the running.
Tate, who intercepted two passes last year, returns to the defensive backfield alongside Colley, Coleman, McClain and Brummitte.
THE OUTLOOK
The Raiders did improve from a disappointing 2021 campaign, but not as much as they would’ve liked. Burton last made the playoffs in Caudill’s second year, reaching the state quarterfinals in the pandemic-related spring 2021 season.
“Going 5-5 last year was a very average year for John Burton football,” Caudill said. “We don’t want to fall into that trap of being average. We want to be on top of the district. ... We’re going to be young, but we’ve got a good group of hardworking kids that’s going to give us the edge.”
