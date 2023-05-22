COEBURN, Va. — Brayden Dutton’s gem on the mound propelled J.I. Burton to the Cumberland District baseball tournament championship on Monday at Alumni Stadium with an 8-4 win over home-standing Eastside.

It is believed to be the first Cumberland tourney title in program history for the Raiders and it comes on the back of Dutton’s complete game win as he recorded three strikeouts after winning two gold medals at the Region 1D track meet on Monday as well.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you