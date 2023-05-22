COEBURN, Va. — Brayden Dutton’s gem on the mound propelled J.I. Burton to the Cumberland District baseball tournament championship on Monday at Alumni Stadium with an 8-4 win over home-standing Eastside.
It is believed to be the first Cumberland tourney title in program history for the Raiders and it comes on the back of Dutton’s complete game win as he recorded three strikeouts after winning two gold medals at the Region 1D track meet on Monday as well.
“It feels really good to beat Eastside at home because Coach (Chris) Clay and his staff do a good job down here,” Burton coach Jacob Caudill said. “Anytime you can get a win down here, you know you’ve done something special.
“I can’t say enough about Brayden Dutton because he’s a bulldog. He was texting me last night saying that he wanted the ball and he knew he was going to be out in that heat all day at the track meet.”
The Spartans had just five base runners after the second inning and only made Dutton throw eight pitches in the third. He ended the night with 95 pitches, but settled in after a shaky first two frames.
“Dutton was great and I really think timely hitting was the difference,” Eastside skipper Clay said. “I think we left more guys on base and some of it was just bad luck early. We had the inning end on us a couple of times on balls that were smoked.”
QUICK STRIKE
After a quick opening frame on defense, the Spartans jumped out to a 3-0 lead.
Tanner Perry led off the game with a double, moved over to third thanks to a bunt by Will Johnson and later scored when Eli McCoy singled to right field.
Eastside would score two more thanks to a single by Clay Ward and a bases-loaded walk by Chris Steele.
LONG BALL
The Raiders started to catch up in the fourth when first baseman Isaiah Sturgill hammered a two-run home run to straightaway center.
Eastside center fielder Johnson attempted to track the ball down, but it traveled way over the 350-foot fence and the Raiders were suddenly only one run behind.
“I think he had a 1-2 count and the pitcher left one up and he made him pay,” Caudill said. “Isaiah has done that a couple of times this year and I think that’s his fourth homer of the season.”
RAIDERS SEIZE LEAD
Burton took a two-run lead at 5-3 thanks to a big fifth inning with three runs.
With bases loaded and no outs, the Raiders piled on. The rally began as new Eastside pitcher Eli McCoy threw a wild pitch that scored Noa Godsey from third and moved everyone else up 90 feet. Burton continued with back-to-back RBI groundouts by Bryson Keys and Braylon McConnell.
The Spartans got a run in the bottom half of the fifth to cut the deficit to one.
Ward got a one-out double to center and scored thanks to a Burton fielding error off the bat of Chris Steele.
The Raiders, however, got that run back in the top of the sixth with a Dauntae Keys RBI single past the shortstop scored Miguel Madrigal from second. Burton got some more insurance in the top of the seventh — stretching the lead out to 7-4 — with an RBI double by Madrigal with runners on first and second.
NEAR THE END
The next home game on Friday in the Region 1D tournament against Twin Valley for the Spartans could mark the end of an era as Alumni Stadium is due to be torn down this summer. The rebuilding project will some time, but the aging facility has been in regular use since the late 1990s.
“It’s going to be a complete demolition and starting from scratch,” Clay said. “It’s got some foundation issues. Friday could be the last home game with these big bleachers here.”
The Spartans could also get another home game should they get to host a state quarterfinal game, but that would require a regional championship in one of the best regions in the smallest classifications.