COEBURN — Have a day, Lexi Carter.

During Wednesday’s Cumberland District track and field championships at John McKilgore Park, the Eastside junior popped off one of the most impressive shot put performances in recent memory. Carter unleashed a winning throw of 38 feet, 3½ inches.

Rye Cove girls

The Rye Cove girls claimed the Cumberland District team title with 142 points. 
Burton boys

The J.I. Burton boys claimed the Cumberland District team title with 140 points.
Colten and Holden

J.I. Burton’s Holden Hutchinson, right, and Twin Springs' Colten Kilgore head down the homestretch of Wednesday’s 300-meter hurdles race at the Cumberland District championships. 
Madison Sutherland

Castlewood’s Madison Sutherland speeds around the curve in the 200-meter dash, which she went on to win. She was the top points scorer at Wednesday’s Cumberland District meet, accounting for 50 individual points. 
Sarah McPherson

Thomas Walker’s Sarah McPherson clears the high jump bar on her way to a win at Wednesday’s Cumberland District championships. 

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

