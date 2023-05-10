COEBURN — Have a day, Lexi Carter.
During Wednesday’s Cumberland District track and field championships at John McKilgore Park, the Eastside junior popped off one of the most impressive shot put performances in recent memory. Carter unleashed a winning throw of 38 feet, 3½ inches.
Her mark is tops in VHSL Class 1 by 2 feet and ninth best in all classifications across Virginia — including private schools —this season.
“I’ve been throwing 37 feet, but they’ve all been scratches,” Carter said. “Mentally, I just focused and I just chucked it, really.
“I was really shocked that I threw that and I was really proud of myself for finally getting there.”
The top five finishers in individual events and the top three relays automatically advanced to next week’s Region 1D championships, also in Coeburn.
Rye Cove's girls piled up 142 points and J.I. Burton boys had 140 to win the team championships.
Twin Springs junior Colten Kilgore claimed gold in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.92. He and J.I. Burton's Holden Hutchinson, the runner-up Wednesday in 16.17, have been going back and forth all season.
Hutchinson repaid Kilgore in the 300 hurdles, winning in 43.84 to Kilgore's second-place 44.38.
“I knew that I needed to be locked in today and with practice all week,” Kilgore said. “We’ve been back and forth all year, but that’s good. We push each other and we’re like training partners in that we push each other to get better.”
Madison Sutherland had a busy day for the Castlewood girls, claiming gold in the long jump (15-5¾), 100 dash (13.08), 300 hurdles (51.05) and 200 dash (28.74). She also finished fifth in high jump (4-4) and was second in triple jump (29-11), accounting for 50 points.
“I started out doing the three jumps and it really wore me out, but I was able to come back and get a PR (personal record) in the 100,” Sutherland said. “I’ve only done the 300 hurdles two other times before and I really wanted the school record. I got it today and I really expected a lot out of myself.”
Eastside’s Jocelyn Aldrich took home two golds and a silver, nabbing wins in the triple jump (31-8½) and 100 hurdles (18.23) and finishing second in the 300 hurdles (52.54).
“I worked on getting the three-step (approach) down, but it wasn’t my best today,” Aldrich said. “I think I’ll do better at regionals. It was still a good day in triple jump, but I did not have a good day in the 300s.”
Thomas Walker’s Sarah McPherson continued her outstanding first season of track by winning the high jump with a clearance of 4-10.
She’s been stuck on the mark for some time but has remained consistent heading into the most important time of the season.
“I know I can get 4-11, but I just need a little bit more work,” McPherson said. “I’ve got next week at region and then I qualified already for state.”
OTHER WINNERS
Burton’s Brayden Houchins won the high jump with fewer misses and a clearance of 5-10. Teammate Hutchinson won the long jump with a leap of 19-7½.
Eastside’s Yasir Hilton won the boys' discus by throwing 110-3. Castlewood’s Anna Summers won the girls' event with a solid throw of 100-2.
Rye Cove’s Trevor Darnell won the shot with a throw of 39-5¾.
Castlewood won the 4x800 girls relay in 12:56.63 and J.I. Burton took the boys' event in 10:08.45.
Burton’s Brayden Dutton claimed the 100 dash title with a time of 11.59.
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson won the 1,600 (4:54.46), and Eastside freshman Shelby Stanley finished more than a half-lap ahead of the girls' field and won in 6:17.21.
Both repeated the feats in the 3,200, Stanley winning in 13:25.30 and Gibson in 10:45.64.
Rye Cove claimed the 4x100 girls gold (54.53) and Castlewood's boys won a close race in 46.56 seconds.
The 400 titles went to Castlewood’s Charleigh Hall (1:11.30) and Burton’s Maxwell Gilliam (53.24).
Gold in the 800 went to Rye Cove’s Morgyn Bledsoe (2:55.48) and Castlewood’s Maddox Barnette (2:11.99).
Thomas Walker’s Landon Lowe won the 200 in 23.60.
J.I. Burton won the 4x400 girls relay in 4:55.29 and Eastside's boys won in 3:55.89.