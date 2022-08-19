BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge football team hit the repeat button Friday night.
For the second time in as many seasons, the Wolves opened with a thumping of nonconference foe Volunteer — this time the final was 41-6 — and a senior star had a big game.
Last year, quarterback Ethan Bergeron put up four touchdowns in a big victory.
This year, senior running back Cale Bryant took his turn in the spotlight with four scores — two rushing and two receiving — and 267 total yards on 13 touches.
The prettiest play of the night might have been sophomore quarterback Trey Frazier's back-shoulder throw to Bryant that went for a 34-yard score before the end of the first half.
“We really don’t work on that kind of stuff. It just kind of happened,” Bryant said. “We called the play, Trey threw it and I found a way to catch it.”
Wolves senior running back Kaleb McClain also had a solid night, rushing 12 times for 116 yards and a score. Frazier finished 4-for-5 for 63 yards and ran for a TD.
“There’s a lot of things we can improve on, but we were explosive tonight,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “Cale had a night. That catch was nice and that was a big confidence builder for a sophomore quarterback to go out there and make a play like that.”
The Wolves (1-0) lost four fumbles, but the Falcons couldn't profit off any of them. West Ridge came up with four interceptions and one fumble, scoring off two of the turnovers.
“We capitalized on their turnovers and we’ve got to continue to do that,” Hilton said. “Hunter Hawkins had his first start tonight and had two interceptions, so that was a big confidence builder for him.”
Volunteer starting quarterback Riley Littleton was 11-of-25 passing for 125 yards and a score before getting hurt. He was eventually replaced by Cason Christian.
Christian didn’t have much success through the air but ran effectively for 76 yards on 11 attempts. The Falcons had 308 yards of offense to West Ridge's 381.
FINDING PAYDIRT
The Wolves needed only one play on their second drive to score. Bryant took a direct snap and went 56 yards all the way to the end zone with 8:27 left in the first quarter for the opening score.
The Falcons answered on their next drive, highlighted by two fourth-down conversions. Littleton got lucky when he completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Knittel off a couple of deflections.
The difference at the end of the first quarter was only a missed extra point, but West Ridge started to assert its dominance in the second period. The Wolves put up 21 unanswered points and took a three-score lead into the locker room.
“We had prepared for double-wing all week and we got a three-and-out on the first drive,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “Then they jump in a bunch formation and we act like we’ve never seen it before. I should’ve known that was in his back pocket from his days at (Sullivan) South. They just did a better job coaching than us tonight.”
McClain jump-started West Ridge's big second quarter with a 63-yard scamper down the far sideline to the house.
The Falcons (0-1) punted on the next possession and West Ridge took advantage. Frazier capped the 3:53 drive with a sneak on first-and-goal from the 1.
“I thought we competed a lot better in the second half,” McMillan said. “We had a chance in the second quarter to make a game out of it and they held us. It snowballed from there.”
Bryant closed out the scoring with a 59-yard run in the third quarter and on a 29-yard TD catch from Frazier in the fourth.
UP NEXT
Both teams have big nonconference games up next. West Ridge hosts Daniel Boone and Volunteer takes on Dobyns-Bennett in Church Hill.