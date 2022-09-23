BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge celebrated homecoming before its game with Cherokee on Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
Then Kaleb McClain and Cale Bryant combined for 284 rushing yards and three touchdowns to help give the Wolves reason to celebrate after the game. Stronger at the line of scrimmage, West Ridge rolled to a 42-6 win over the Chiefs.
Bryant, who was named homecoming king before the game, also caught a 10-yard touchdown from Trey Frazier. He made a huge impact on the first play of the second quarter when he busted up the middle and sprinted 64 yards to give West Ridge (2-3) an early 14-0 lead. He finished with nine carries for 126 yards and two catches for 30 yards.
Also playing at safety, he helped preserve a shutout until late in the fourth quarter.
“It was a great night. My line did amazing and Trey threw good balls all night,” Bryant said. “Our defense did what we should have. Coach (Justin) Hilton put us in good positions. We executed and it feels good to be back on track. Being homecoming king, that’s just icing on the cake.”
Still, Cherokee (0-5) played well enough that it was no cakewalk. The Chiefs moved the ball inside the West Ridge 35-yard line six times.
But the Wolves had a bend-but-don't-break attitude on defense and too much firepower on offense. After Bryant’s breakout play in the second quarter, McClain took off down the left sideline on an 85-yard touchdown run and the Wolves were well on their way.
“Those two had big nights and they needed that,” Hilton said. “Our offensive line obviously paved the way for them, but they were explosive.”
SCORING SUMMARY
West Ridge took the lead with a six-play, 61-yard drive capped by Frazier's 4-yard quarterback keeper.
After the big TDs by Bryant and McClain, the Wolves capitalized on a late drive in the second quarter. Frazier scored on a 1-yard run with just 25 seconds left in the half for a 28-0 West Ridge lead.
Bryant put the game further out of reach with his 14-yard touchdown run and his catch from Frazier for the 42-0 advantage. The Wolves, also opportunistic on defense, benefited from two interceptions by Hunter Wexler and a fumble recovery by Jesse Barnes.
Cherokee got on the scoreboard late after a seven-play, 65-yard drive. Joe Henley powered in for a 3-yard touchdown.
CHEROKEE LEADERS
Henley had a big night with 10 catches for 75 yards, eight tackles on defense and a 28-yard kick return to start the second half. Freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers threw 41 passes and finished with 143 yards. Running back Noah Parvin had 11 carries for 47 yards.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Wolves hope to take the momentum from the win into a successful second half of the season.
“It was exciting. I thought offensively we improved tonight,” Hilton said. “We’ve been preaching to the team this is the same situation we were in last year. We’ve got to start building momentum to move forward.”
UP NEXT
West Ridge returns to Region 1-6A play next Friday when it hosts William Blount.
Cherokee goes on the road against Region 1-5A foe David Crockett.