BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge celebrated homecoming before its game with Cherokee on Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

Then Kaleb McClain and Cale Bryant combined for 284 rushing yards and three touchdowns to help give the Wolves reason to celebrate after the game. Stronger at the line of scrimmage, West Ridge rolled to a 42-6 win over the Chiefs.

