GATE CITY — Dylan Brown rushed into the Richlands record book Friday.
The senior ran for a school-record 353 yards on 29 carries to lead the Blue Tornado to a 27-13 nondistrict win over Gate City in the season opener at Legion Field.
Brown broke the mark of 335 yards set by Nick Blankenship in 2015.
Brown’s night also included three touchdowns, two the first two times he touched the ball. He scored basically untouched on runs of 61 yards and 31 yards to stake the Tornado a 14-0 lead with 7:27 left to play in the first quarter.
He added a 62-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.
Brown was humbled by his performance, particularly with it happening on the storied football grounds of Gate City.
“Oh my goodness. Legion Field, a great place to play, a historic place to play. Oh my goodness, it’s just unbelievable,” Brown said. “I give credit to my offensive line. They got me all those yards and I’m just thankful for them.
“The tons of Richlands great running backs, it’s just unbelievable to say the least,” he added of his record night.
Brown’s humility did not surprise Tornado coach Jeff Tarter.
“He is a role-model citizen,” Tarter said. “He’s a straight-A student. He is our team chaplain, just about, because he leads us spiritually. And I know that his mom and dad are tickled to death right now and so I am because he’s come so far since his freshman year.”
After Brown’s first three scores put Richlands up 21-0, the Tornado added another first-half score on Kaden Dupree’s 8-yard touchdown run.
Trailing 27-0 at halftime, Gate City’s defense shifted its focus to Brown. The Blue Devils’ offense, which lost yardage on three of their first-half drives because of bad snaps in the shotgun formation, also became more productive.
“We got better as the game went on,” Blue Devils coach Jeremy Houseright said. “It’s hard to simulate some things in practice, but we did the best we could and the kids got kind of adjusted. We played better in the second half.”
Gate City’s first score came with four minutes left in the third quarter when Jude Crawford’s 10-yard touchdown run cut the Blue Tornado’s lead to 27-6.
The Blue Devils scored again with 4:45 remaining when Ethan Fleming broke loose on the outside for a 40-yard touchdown run. Fleming finished with 133 yards rushing on 15 carries and the TD.
Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe completed 12 of 27 passes for 167 yards.
Both teams face tough tests next Friday. Richlands hosts Union and Gate City goes on the road to play Radford.
