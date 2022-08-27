GATE CITY — Dylan Brown rushed into the Richlands record book Friday.

The senior ran for a school-record 353 yards on 29 carries to lead the Blue Tornado to a 27-13 nondistrict win over Gate City in the season opener at Legion Field.

