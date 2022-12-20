KINGSPORT — The polar vortex arrived early for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team on Tuesday night.
In the Indians’ opening game of the second Alpha Invitational at the Tribe Athletic Complex, the host team shot 37.1% from the field in a 79-70 loss to Breathitt County of Kentucky.
The Bobcats — playing under interim coach Arch Johnson — shot 53.8% from the field.
Bryce Hoskins recorded 23 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Sophomore guard Austin Sperry got rolling in the second half, scoring 17 with seven assists, and Luke Bellamy hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
“We didn’t know a lot about (D-B) and we just kind of did what we did,” Johnson said. “I’m very proud of their effort.”
“We’re a really unselfish team and we really don’t care who scores,” Hoskins said. “We’ve got six good players that can step up and be the guy.”
The Kentucky squad found out after the game that head coach BB King had passed away around halftime.
The Indians were led by Jonavan Gillespie’s 23 points and Brady Stump’s 21, but D-B found offense hard to come by outside its two guards. Eli Day finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Tribe shot a woeful 6-of-27 from long range and was outrebounded 32-24.
“I thought we had a lousy performance,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “I thought we were annoyed to be here and we didn’t have good energy. We went through a cycle of players and we never could get much of anything going. We’ll learn from it and grow.”
In the first half, the Indians drew technical foul after a Breathitt County bucket. It ended up being a four-point trip for the Bobcats and a key turning point early in the game, which was still single-digits at that point.
The Bobcats will face Morgantown of West Virginia in Wednesday’s semifinals. Kingsport drops into the consolation bracket against North Carolina’s Hopewell.
Lexington 61, Volunteer 49
Both teams got off to slow starts in the first half, but the Wildcats — one of the top teams in all of South Carolina — started out the third quarter with six straight points to gain a double-digit lead.
Highly touted recruit Cam Scott, who has 17 NCAA Division I offers, including the likes of Kansas and North Carolina, had a quiet night but still scored 16. He sat the entire second quarter because of foul trouble.
“I’m used to playing 30 to 32 minutes, so it was good for me to sit down and see the game from a perspective I’m not used to,” Scott said. “I helped keep the energy up on the bench.”
“We had a ton of tape on Volunteer and we knew (Bradin) Minton, (Andrew) Knittel and (Joltin) Harrison could all shoot the ball,” Lexington coach Elliott Pope said. “We preached to our guys that we needed to contest every shot at a high level. Last year, we came to this event, didn’t execute and we lost two games. Volunteer is a dangerous team that can shoot the ball at a high clip.”
Teammate Kaleb Evans notched 12 as well for the victors, who will play Georgia’s Jonesboro in Wednesday’s semifinals.
The Wildcats were an efficient 23-for-45 from the field.
Volunteer got 12 points apiece from Minton and Knittel.
“This was another tough task and another tough game for us,” Volunteer coach Zac Crawford said. “I was shocked to see them play a 2-3 zone against us the whole game, but that kind of stuff will prepare us for conference play.”
The usually sharpshooting Falcons were just 14-for-45 from the field, including a woeful 1-of-10 performance in the second quarter.
Volunteer will face Daniel Boone in the consolation bracket on Wednesday.
Jonesboro 79, Daniel Boone 35
The uber-athletic Cardinals blitzed the Trailblazers within the first three minutes of each half. Notably, Jonesboro scored the first nine points of the third quarter before Boone could find the basket.
The balanced scoring of the lengthy Georgia crew was on display. Jaquez Akins led the way with 18 points, Devon Rainey had 16 and Cortez Redding notched 13. Jason Isaac, Jr. chipped in 10.
“We like to make it a 90-foot game and we like to press,” Jonesboro coach Dan Maehlman said. “We haven’t hit our stride yet. This is maybe our eighth game and (Rainey) has been gone the last few weeks on official football visits. We’re probably about 30 or 40% right now in terms of what we could be.”
The Trailblazers were the victims of 22 turnovers and a woeful 3-of-15 second-half shooting performance. Jamar Livingston scored 13 of his team-high 15 in the second quarter and finished 2-for-11 from the field.
“(Jonesboro) is a really good ballclub and they’re very athletic,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We knew that coming in. We added some things before like a matchup zone (defense) to try to slow them down. We did a solid job in the first half, but credit to them in the second half for coming out and hitting some 3s. That changed some things.”
The Cardinals were an efficient 32-for-50 from the field and turned it over only eight times.
Morgantown 74, Hopewell 60
The Mohigans got a superb second-half effort from Brody Davis and Sharron Young, who willed Morgantown back ahead before the start of the fourth quarter.
Young had a team-high 23 points and Davis finished with 16. Cam Danser and Garrison Kinser each had 10 for the West Virginia squad.
Quay Watson had a game-high 24 for the Titans, Derrick Eley added 12 and Leo Hilliard had 11.