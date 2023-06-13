Bostic, McFarland among four new Union head coaches By Tanner Cook tcook@sixriversmedia.com Tanner Cook Sports Reporter Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jun 13, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Updated 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email WISE COUNTY SCHOOLS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP — There’s going to be some new faces roaming the sidelines come next season at Union.On Tuesday, athletic director Jerred Chandler confirmed to the Times News four new head coaches for the sports of boys basketball, volleyball, cross country and golf.Kory Bostic, who had spent the past nine years as coach of the Lady Bears' basketball team, will take over the boys' program. Zack Moore resigned the position last month."We have a great group of hard-working young men and I'm ready to go to work," Bostic said in an email. "I know and have coached all of these boys, so we want to hit the ground running."Bostic led the Lady Bears to a Class 2 runner-up finish in 2016, falling to Ridgeview in the finals. Bostic’s son Kam — the Times News most promising underclassmen this past season — will be a sophomore this coming hoops season.Erika McFarland takes over the volleyball program. Kim Moore resigned the position last month.Jacob Mullins, an all-state runner on Union’s 2019 state champion cross country team, will take over for mentor Mark Castle in the fall in the sport.Wes Slagle, a member of the 2018 state champion golf team, will assume the duties as coach in that sport. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Job Market Tanner Cook Sports Reporter I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Six Rivers Media launches entertainment guide, Tri-Cities Scene Justin Mychals and the Cathead Biscuit Boys to kick off Northeast's 'Hot Nights, Cool Music' Wise County School Board edges ahead on new middle school gym Minor damage, no injuries reported after Sunday storm Five teens, two adults arrested in burglary ring Church Hill resident and World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.