Tri-Cities Christian Academy 2023 team photo
Tanner Cook/Six Rivers Media

BLOUNTVILLE — The second year of the football program at Tri-Cities Christian Academy is looking to be special.

The Eagles’ roster has nearly doubled in size and though they’ll still be playing eight-man football on a regular basis, Jeremy Bosken’s crew does have a couple of 11-man games lined up against North Greene and Jellico.

LATEST VIDEOS

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

Recommended for you