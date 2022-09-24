BRISTOL, Tenn. — One week after breaking a school record in Alabama, Dobyns-Bennett junior star distance runner Luke Musasard had a little bit easier of a time during Saturday’s 31st annual Bristol Cross.
Like a well-oiled machine, Mussard zoomed around the greensward of Steele Creek Park’s undulating 5-kilometer cross country course en route to the win. His 15:59.5 was the eighth time a male runner dipped below 16 minutes on the deceptively tough course.
Bearden’s Cade Crum finished runner-up in 16:11.7.
“The first mile went out pretty hot in 5:05, especially for a course like this that’s pretty honest on the back half,” Mussard said. “It was fun to get out there and race in real cross country conditions on a real cross country course.”
He became D-B's first individual boys Bristol Cross champion since Chris McElroy in 2011.
“I’m happy to be representing Dobyns-Bennett now and it’s a lot of fun,” Mussard said. “It’s really exciting to see this team progress from where they’ve come since the summer. They’ve been putting in a lot of mileage and good workouts. I think this team is really going to shock some people late in the season.”
In the team race, perennial power Daniel Boone won the large schools division for the 10th time, and eighth since 2011, with 38 points.
The Trailblazers were led by Alex Quackenbush’s third-place finish (16:13.0) and Bryson Lewis crossing fourth (16:20.3). Ashton Sheesley (fifth, 16:36.3), Samuel Cline (seventh, 16:38.6) and Conner Roberts (27th, 17:51.3) rounded out Boone's scoring.
Other local Tennessean notables in the top 15 included D-B’s Ethan Wellman (11th, 17:12.9), David Crockett’s Gideon Erwin (12th, 17:18.4) and University High’s Braden Williams (14th, 17:21.6).
WINGFIELD WINS LATE
The girls' race came down to the closing stages and Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield came out on the bright side.
Wingfield stuck with Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington for the majority of the race before pulling away in the last half-mile to win in 19:26.5.
She is the first female Boone runner to win any division at Bristol Cross, let alone the whole race.
“This is actually my first win since I was in middle school,” Wingfield said. “My plan was originally to sit on Zoe until the last half-mile. I made the decision to start pulling away a little bit sooner than I wanted to because Zoe is strong. I didn't know if I’d have enough at the end.
“Now my name’s up there with my brother (Conner) and that’s two Wingfields that have won on this great course.”
The Lady Trailblazers took home the large schools title with 47 points.
Rounding out the scoring for Boone were Kerigan Lewis (seventh, 20:38.6), Ella Battel (16th, 21:17.0), Kassie Estep (17th, 21:18.6) and Payton Laney (27th, 22:02.7).
Arrington finished third in 19:43.6. Among the other notable Tennessean finishes were by David Crockett’s Maggie Bellamy (fourth, 20:11.2) and Breanna Dunn (sixth, 20:35.6), D-B's Emma Baker (10th, 20:51.1), Kailee-Ann Conner (13th, 21:03.6) and Sarah Siner (15th, 21:14.6).
STRONG FINISHES FOR VIRGINIANS
Competing against the Tennessee kids is always an incentive for the Southwest Virginia schools to run fast. Some took advantage of fast races and ideal conditions on Saturday.
Tazewell sophomore Abigail Rhudy, the defending VHSL Class 2 400-meter champion, used her strong finishing speed to garner runner-up honors in 19:37.0.
“When I started, I didn’t think I was going to stay up front for as long as I did,” Rhudy said. “I thought it started too fast and as it got further along, the first two started to get away from me.
“Usually at the end, it hits me that I’m almost done and that’s when I sprint so I can be done.”
Grundy’s Jessi Looney also had a big personal best, finishing ninth in 20:43.7. Other Virginians joining her in the top 15 included Eowyn Warner of Wolf Hills Home School of Abingdon (11th, 20:55.5) and Abingdon’s Cecelia Johnson (14th, 21:05.7).
Virginia High took home the small schools title with 63 points, spearheaded by Myra Kariuki’s 23rd-place finish (21:37.5).
Grundy senior Kaleb Elswick was the only boys runner from Virginia in the top 15. He finished eighth with a personal-best 16:44.1.
“For this course, I’m pretty happy with what I ran today,” Elswick said. “I ran here last year and didn’t run well. It was nice to come down here and finally run well.
“This was definitely a confidence booster because this is going to be the deepest field I run in all season, even more than the state meet.”
Elizabethton took the small schools boys title with 67 points, led by Max Garner (19th, 17:31.4).