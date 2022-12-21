KINGSPORT — What was billed as one of the best games of the second Alpha Invitational lived up to the hype in the first of Wednesday’s public schools semifinals at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
Jonesboro of Georgia rallied from down eight points in the third quarter to down Lexington (SC) 50-46 in a physical game.
The Cardinals will face Breathitt County in Thursday’s finals.
Jonesboro was led by Montez Redding’s game-high 15 points. The Cardinals were down 34-26 early in the fourth, but rallied to score 24 and take the game in surprising fashion.
“It was an ugly game and it was kind of the game you expect when you travel on the road and stay in a hotel,” Jonesboro coach Dan Maehlman said.
“We weren’t ready to play, and there were really only about two or three minutes the whole game where it looked like us.
“It seemed like we missed thousands of layups and we didn’t communicate, but somehow we were able to win.”
The Wildcats were led by Jaxon Prunty’s 14 points. Lexington was without five-star junior prospect Cam Scott down the stretch as he had fouled out with about three minutes left in the game and it showed.
“Jonesboro definitely gave us a good taste of what we’re going to see when we get back home,” Lexington coach Elliott Pope said. “We had a lot of guys get in foul trouble. The physicality didn’t really affect us one way or the other because we’ve played other national schools. We have to do a better job making shots because we’re not going to win too many games shooting 29% from the field and having 23 turnovers.”
The Cardinals were efficient at the free throw line, going 20-for-27, including 14 of 17 in the fourth quarter.
They made up for missing all nine of their 3-point attempts.
Lexington will play Morgantown in the third-place game.
Breathitt County (Ky.) 84 Morgantown (WV) 80
The high-flying Bobcats continued their Cinderella run with a slight upset over the Mohigans, but Breathitt County had to hold off a furious fourth-quarter rally to keep on playing. Breathitt County first-year coach BB King passed away back home in Jackson on Tuesday during his team’s first round-round game with Dobyns-Bennett.
Morgantown trailed 71-54 in the fourth quarter and cut the deficit all the way down to a pair. The resilient Bobcats, however, were able to make enough free throws down the stretch to stay alive.
“It was a hard-fought game and when we got way up, they started pressing and we didn’t handle it very well,” Breathitt County interim coach Arch Johnson said. “I was really proud of the kids for hanging in there and working hard tonight.”
Austin Sperry led the way for Breathitt County with a near double-double of 21 points and nine assists while Christian Collins scored 19 on 9 of 10 shooting.
The Kentucky squad also had two others in double-figures as Luke Bellamy (17) and Andrew Combs (13) rounded out the high-scoring game.
“I think it’s a great thing that everyone is stepping up in big moments,” Luke Bellamy said. “We’re keeping our focus on what we need to do.”
Morgantown got good games again from Brody Davis and Sharron Young, scoring 24 and 20 points respectively. Cam Danser also scored 14.
Hopewell (NC) 53 Dobyns-Bennett 47
The shooting struggles continued for the Indians in another loss that sent them to the seventh-place game on Thursday against Big Five Conference rival Daniel Boone.
The Tribe was just 6-for-22 in the game from long range, but made three in the last 90 seconds when the game was already decided.
Quay Watson led the way for Hopewell with 29 points, including making all four of his shots in the fourth and going 8 of 11 from the charity stripe.
Jonavan Gillespie had 16 to lead D-B while Brady Stump had 11.
Hopewell will face Volunteer in the public schools consolation bracket finals.
Volunteer 68, Daniel Boone 64
The Falcons rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit with 46 points in the second half to steal the opening game of the second day of action.
Senior guard duo Joltin Harrison and Andrew Knittel combined for 50 points as Harrison netted the first 30-point game of the tourney.
Knittel scored the other 20 as the Falcons were 23-for-35 from the free throw line.
The Trailblazers had a tough time shooting in the final period, going just 2-for-11 from the field and not making a field goal until 45 seconds left in the game.
Jamar Livingston netted 29 while Peyton Long contributed 12 before fouling out early in the fourth.
Private schools
Word of God (NC) 65, Knox Webb 61
Lukas Walls stole the show during the first semifinal of the private schools, scoring 36 points in a losing effort for Knox Webb.
“We’re very thankful that we won the ballgame,” Word of God coach Byron Williams said. “I thought our guys played very well. We punched them in the mouth early, and then they grabbed an opportunity to get back in the game and took advantage of it.
“We told our guys to stay the course, even after we lost the big lead in the first half.”
The Holy Rams got 15 points from Jamal Brown and 14 from Tennessee signee Freddie Dilione. Alabama signee David Cosby had eight points for Word of God.
Word of God was able to hold off a furious rally by the Spartans that spanned from midway through the second to the start of the third. Down 32-20, Webb rallied to take the lead 33-32 at the break and the run was finally halted at 21 straight in the third.
“We were playing against one of the most talented teams that we’ll play all year,” Webb coach Ricky Norris said. “I thought there was a little bit of a feeling-out stage in the beginning, and I was still trying to figure out if we were good enough to play with them or not.”
The Holy Rams will meet in-state rival Moravian Prep in the finals of the private schools bracket on Thursday while Webb will take on Brentwood Academy.
Moravian Prep (NC) 74, Brentwood Academy 62
The social media sensation Lions made seven 3-pointers in the first half and never relinquished the lead in the nightcap to Wednesday’s action.
Moravian shot 50% from the field as Jordan Marsh led the way with 21 points. Isaac Ellis (13), Graham Worland (13) and Conner Tilley (11) rounded out the foursome of scorers.
“We beat the No. 10 team in the nation on Friday by about 20 and then lost to No. 5 at the buzzer,” Moravian coach Jeremy Ellis said. “Coming off of a really hard weekend in Arkansas — a 12-hour drive — and then turning around and driving here is tough. This game was pretty evenly matched for us in terms of athleticism, size and speed.”
The Eagles got the lead down to 10 late, but the 1-2-2 full-court pressure by Moravian was relentless throughout the game, forcing 13 turnovers.
Tyler Tanner led Brentwood Academy with a game-high 23 while Athan Pohlman notched 10.