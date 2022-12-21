KINGSPORT — What was billed as one of the best games of the second Alpha Invitational lived up to the hype in the first of Wednesday’s public schools semifinals at the Tribe Athletic Complex.

Jonesboro of Georgia rallied from down eight points in the third quarter to down Lexington (SC) 50-46 in a physical game.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you