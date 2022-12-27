BRISTOL, Tenn. — Gate City scored the first points of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Tuesday when Ryland Mullins hit a 3-pointer from the right wing.
That, however, was one of the rare times the Blue Devils actually made a basket against Christ School, which rolled to a 60-26 win on the opening day of the boys basketball tournament at Viking Hall.
The Arden, North Carolina-based Greenies — ranked No. 1 in NCISAA’s largest division and undefeated at 15-0 — advanced to face Pace Academy of Georgia on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Gate City will meet Tabernacle Baptist of the Bahamas at 2:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket. The Blue Devils are 1-3 all time against the Falcons.
“Playing in the Arby’s Classic, you know that everyone is going to be good,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “The team that we played is a special one and they are very athletic. They’re very skilled, too.
“You can’t replicate that kind of stuff in our area. What we’re doing is by design and it is our objective to be good at the end of the year. Today helped us.”
All five Greenies starters scored in double figures. Bryson Cokley and Keenan Wilkins had 12 each, Jamari Briggs chipped in 11, and Anthony Richardson and Emanuel Richards added 10 apiece.
Robinson also had 12 rebounds for the first double-double of the event.
“That is one of the beautiful things about us is we don’t care who scores,” Christ School coach Joshua Coley said. “We work hard and compete every day. We play at game speed every day.”
Gate City was just 7-for-40 from the field but committed only 13 turnovers, below its season average.
Eli McMurray netted 11 points, making a trio of 3-point shots, to lead the Blue Devils.
NORCROSS 76 TENNESSEE HIGH 51
Georgia’s Norcross showed why it deserves to be ranked the 25th-best team in the country by MaxPreps.
The Blue Devils shot 45.6% from the field, getting 24 points from Samarion Bond and 17 from Toby Ojukwu in the throttling of host Tennessee High.
“Samarion is a kid that has been with us all four years and has come up through the program,” Norcross coach Jesse McMillan said. “He was a starter last year as a utility guy, and this year he’s just taken over and improved every aspect of his game.
“Tonight really showed the full aspect of his game and he made some really athletic plays.”
Mier Panoam also contributed 12 for the victors. Norcross is the defending GHSA 7A champion.
The Vikings, having trouble all night with the length and athleticism of the metro-Atlanta crew, shot just 30.8% from the field and committed 11 turnovers.
Creed Musick led Tennessee High with 16 points and Brandon Dufore had 15.
“(Norcross) is a top 25 in the nation for a reason,” Vikings coach Michael McMeans said. “They’re more athletic than us, but I was proud of our guys because we played hard and I thought we got a lot of really good looks on offense.”
GREENEVILLE 57, TRINITY 56
Adjatay Dabbs sent the Greene Devils, who trailed most of the game, to the winners’ side of the bracket for the second straight year by hitting a dagger 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left.
“I told the guys at halftime that local teams don’t win a whole lot of first-round games and I felt like we had the opportunity to do that,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “The last shot was cluttered up and we ended up going to a set where we spread the floor to let guys play.
“Adjatay and Trey (Thompson) played off of each other and teams have to give attention to both of them. We let the chips fall where they may and, thankfully, they fell in the right way for us.”
Dabbs finished with 29 points and five rebounds. Thompson, a freshman, added 16 points.
Greeneville will play mighty Myers Park of North Carolina in Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. quarterfinal. Trinity will play Fulton in a losers’ bracket game.
The Shamrocks got a team-high 21 points from Jayden Johnson, one of the top-ranked freshman players in the country. CJ Walls added 12 points and Cameron McClain 11 for the team out of Kentucky.
WEBB 73, TABERNACLE 45
The Spartans got off to a slow start but flipped the switch in the third quarter. Ricky Norris’ crew outscored the overmatched Falcons 27-14 in the period and pulled away late.
Drake Ingram scored 19, Lukas Walls 16 and Owen Lentz 15 for Webb, which advanced to face St. Francis Prep out of New York.
The Spartans were 14-for-31 from distance to Tabernacle’s 1-for-14.
Ahmad Abraham scored 14 to lead the Tabernacle Bapist of the Bahamas, which will face Gate City in the consolation bracket.
MYERS PARK 65, FULTON 42
North Carolina’s Mustangs raced to a 13- point lead in the game’s first five minutes and kept their foot on the gas.
Myers Park had four of its five starters score in double figures, led by Elijah Strong’s 17 on 8-of-9 shooting. Sadiq White Jr. and Sir Mohammed each had 11 and Jacob Paraison and Sam Walters finished with 10 apiece.
The Mustangs shot 29-for-51 from the field and held Fulton to 14-of-51 shooting.
Denaj Kimber led the Falcons with 15 and Jordan Wrancher had 12 on four made 3-pointers.
MADISON-RIDGELAND 83 WEST CATHOLIC 80, OT
Madison-Ridgeland Academy survived after giving up a game-tying shot at the end of regulation to West Catholic’s Adam Clark, who knotted the score at 72.
Ole Miss signee Josh Hubbard of MRA dazzled the crowd repeatedly in piling up a game-high 37 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Sam Hailey added 14 points and Ashton Magee and Harrison Alexander had 13 each for the Mississippi team.
The Patriots move on to face Norcross in Thursday’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal game.
West Catholic Prep of Pennsylvania got 28 points from Clark, 25 from Zion Stanford and 20 from Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui.
West Catholic moves into a losers’ bracket game Thursday at 9 a.m. against Tennessee High.