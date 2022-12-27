BRISTOL, Tenn. — Gate City scored the first points of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Tuesday when Ryland Mullins hit a 3-pointer from the right wing.

That, however, was one of the rare times the Blue Devils actually made a basket against Christ School, which rolled to a 60-26 win on the opening day of the boys basketball tournament at Viking Hall.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you