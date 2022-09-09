ABINGDON — Abingdon scored on its first possession of the game.
Gate City controlled the rest of the contest.
The Blue Devils scored 24 unanswered points to upset the Falcons 24-7 in Mountain 7 District football action Friday night at Falcon Stadium.
The big win came just one week after Gate City (1-2, 1-0) suffered a 62-12 loss at Radford.
“Our kids battled tonight,” Blue Devils coach Jeremy Houseright said. “It was a nice bounce-back from last week. It says a lot about their character. It says a lot about the direction we’re heading."
Gate City won most of the battles in the trenches, along both the offensive and defensive lines.
“We had a tough task in front of us tonight,” Houseright said. "Abingdon is really good up front. We got a couple more bounces than they did tonight.”
Three of those bounces were drive-stopping fumbles by Abingdon (1-2, 1-1) that were recovered by the Blue Devils.
A fourth Abingdon turnover, an interception by Gabe Johnson, set up Gate City's second touchdown of the night.
TAKING CONTROL
Abingdon scored a little more than two minutes into the game when quarterback Lucas Honaker connected with Caden Sheffield for a 35-yard pass play.
After Gate City’s first drive ended on the Abingdon 46, the Blue Devils got the ball back two plays later when they recovered a fumble at their own 36-yard line.
They mounted a 13-play scoring drive capped by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Luke Bledsoe to Layton Barnett that tied the game at 7.
Three plays into Abingdon’s next drive, Johnson came up with the interception near the Gate City 30 and returned it to the Abingdon 40.
After a penalty on the Blue Devils, Bledsoe threw his second touchdown pass of the night, a 45-yarder to Eli McMurray, to give Gate City the lead for good.
Bledsoe completed 7 of 14 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also kept the ball 15 times for 56 yards.
The junior gave credit to his offensive line for the Blue Devils' ability to move the ball.
“They showed up clutch tonight,” Bledsoe said of his linemen. “It felt great to come out and play our tails off and come out with a great win. Hats off to Abingdon. They’re a great team.
“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. It was a great win. All the glory to God.”
Senior running back Ethan Fleming was also a clutch performer for Gate City.
After a 29-yard field goal from Hunter Lawson put the Blue Devils up 17-7 in the third quarter, Fleming finished off the scoring with a 10-yard TD run with 2:24 to play.
Fleming closed the night with 74 yards on 23 carries.
TEAM EFFORT
Houseright said the win came from solid play by the whole team.
“Luke does a good job, Fleming does a good job,” Houseright said. “We’ve got a bunch of old heads up front that are getting better. It’s just a total team effort.
"When you talk to these guys, they’re going to talk about the team, and that’s what we’re building. You just can’t ask for anything better than that."
UP NEXT
Both teams step outside district play next week. Gate City travels to Marion and Abingdon plays at home against Richlands.