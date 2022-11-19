Hickman interception.jpg

Gate City’s Mason Hickman (41) intercepts a pass against Union late in last weekend’s Region 2D quarterfinal at Legion Field. The Blue Devils defense will have to be stout Saturday to contain Graham’s speedy playmakers.

 ANDYMEADEPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Last weekend was a good one for Gate City football.

The Blue Devils took a 21-14 win over Mountain 7 District rival Union and claimed their first playoff win in eight years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos