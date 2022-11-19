Last weekend was a good one for Gate City football.
The Blue Devils took a 21-14 win over Mountain 7 District rival Union and claimed their first playoff win in eight years.
This weekend, Gate City (7-4) faces another monumental challenge when it makes the trip from Scott County to just across West Virginia state line to face Region 2D top-seed Graham (11-0) at historic Mitchell Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The G-Men check all the boxes.
The defending Region 2D champs are big up front, they are strong and they are fast. Very fast.
Defensively, Graham uses its quickness to swarm to the football. Offensively, the G-Men use their quickness to score points.
In last week’s 41-13 regional quarterfinal win over Wise Central, Ty’drez Clements carried the ball 17 times for 115 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Brayden Meadows passed for 75 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 25 yards.
Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright knows his team has to play nearly error-free football.
“You have to play disciplined assignment football and hopefully you can contain them a little bit,” Houseright said. “We have to be where we are supposed to be defensively and try to limit the big play.”
The Blue Devils were able to take advantage of some of Union’s mistakes last week, including a fourth-quarter, drive-stopping interception by freshman Mason Hickman.
Hickman also came up big offensively, scoring two touchdowns, while senior Ethan Fleming, who rushed well over the 1,000-yard mark for the season, will also look to provide offensive punch, along with quarterback Luke Bledsoe.
“We have to be able to move the football and we have to be able to punch it in when we get in the red zone,” Houseright said. “We also have to take care of the ball.”
VIRGINIA HIGH AT RIDGEVIEW
The Wolfpack should have all of their offensive weapons Saturday when they host Virginia High in the other Region 2D semifinal game at Wolfpack Stadium at 1 p.m.
That will not be the case for Virginia High.
The Bearcats lost quarterback Brody Jones to an ankle injury early in last weekend’s 37-20 regional quarterfinal win over Lee High.
Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn was sharp in the Pack’s 35-0 blanking of Tazewell in last weekend’s regional quarterfinal contest.
O’Quinn completed 11-of-13 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown while running for another.
Cannon Hill accounted for the other three Ridgeview touchdowns on the ground.
With Jones out of the lineup for the Bearcats, Virginia High will likely rely on Deshaun Taylor, Dante Worley, Alijah Burks and Patrick Poku to pick up the offensive slack.