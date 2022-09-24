GATE CITY — For 2½ quarters, Union’s defense commanded Friday night’s football game.
But ultimately it was Gate City’s defense that rose to the occasion for a stunning Mountain 7 District win.
The Blue Devils scored 23 unanswered points over the game’s final 15 minutes to take a 23-16 victory over the Bears at Legion Field.
The win kept the Blue Devils (3-2, 2-0) tied for first place in the Mountain 7 standings halfway through their season.
After hosting Lebanon on Sept. 30, Gate City closes out the regular season with district games against Lee High, John Battle, Wise Central and Ridgeview.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Blue Devils coach Jeremy Houseright said. “We’re going to enjoy this one this weekend and come back on Monday and talk about Lebanon and get ready for next week.”
UNION IN COMMAND
Union dominated the first half of the contest, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Bears (3-2, 1-1) gave up only 34 yards in the first half, including limiting the Blue Devils to minus-8 rushing yards.
Union led 10-0 at halftime thanks to Reyshawn Anderson’s 59-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening drive and Will Harmon’s 27-yard field goal in the second quarter. The field goal was set up by a 78-yard run from Keyshawn Anderson.
The Bears picked up where they left off to start the third quarter, stopping Gate City’s first drive of the second half with an interception by Dakota Houston at the 50-yard line.
Union then drove 50 yards on five plays for another touchdown, a 21-yard run by Johnny Satterfield that pushed the lead to 16-0 with 6:35 left in the third quarter.
That’s when Gate City grabbed the momentum.
“Our kids responded at halftime,” Houseright said. “We went back in and started talking about the foundation that these guys are trying to build. We got back to our roots, and hats off to our kids. They played really hard, particularly in the second half.”
GATE CITY TAKES OVER
The Blue Devils got on the scoreboard with 3:04 left in the third quarter. After driving 64 yards in eight plays, quarterback Luke Bledsoe connected with Eli McMurray for a 29-yard touchdown pass to cut Union’s advantage to 16-6.
Bledsoe, who rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown and passed for 143 yards and two scores, broke loose for a 65-yard sprint to the end zone less than two minutes into the fourth quarter to make it 16-13.
Union started the next drive on its own 20. The first snap went over the quarterback’s head and into the end zone, where the ball was recovered by the Bears for a Gate City safety.
Union’s lead was down to 16-15 with 9:35 left to play.
Gate City then moved out front for the first time when Bledsoe connected with Layton Barnett for a 52-yard touchdown with 8:49 showing on the clock.
Then the Blue Devils’ defense came up big again.
Using a ball-control offense, Union moved from its own 29 to the Gate City 37. There the Bears faced fourth-and-2 with a little more than four minutes left in the game.
Gate City stopped the Bears’ running play a yard short and took possession at its own 38 with 3:51 remaining.
The Blue Devils kept control — and the ball — for the rest of the game. They moved downfield well, including converting on third-and-11 thanks to a 20-yard pass play from Bledsoe to McMurray.
“The defense played great,” Houseright said. “Coach (Hunter) Jones and Coach (Benny) Wolfe did a great job this week. Coach (Aaron) Daugherty and coach Jeff Jones did a great job with the offense.”
MOVING ON
For Union, it’s back to the drawing board after being in the unusual position of losing two straight games.
“We got off to a good start and led 16-0. Then we let momentum get over to the Gate City side and we never got it back,” said coach Travis Turner, whose Bears dropped a 17-8 decision to Graham last week.
“We beat ourselves with a couple of things and that starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job of getting those guys prepared to play.”